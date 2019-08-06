Asia Stocks to Start Mixed; U.S. Shares Climb: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities looked set for a mixed start Wednesday following a rebound in U.S. stocks in signs of some relative calm following the rout in global shares at the start of the week.

Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia, though contracts indicated potential for more losses in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index surged 1.3% after its 3% slide the previous session. As China’s move to stabilize its currency fueled speculation cooler heads will prevent a full-blown trade war, the yen weakened and the yuan climbed. Treasuries gave back some of Monday’s surge, which had created the most extreme yield-curve inversion since the lead-up to the 2008 financial crisis. Assets in India and New Zealand will be in focus with monetary policy decisions due in both countries Wednesday.

Traders remain on tenterhooks after a volatile start to August. The daily yuan fix will be closely watched Wednesday after Chinese efforts to support its currency. China has said the recent yuan depreciation was decided by the market, not Beijing, and denied the Trump administration’s accusation designating the country a currency “manipulator.”

Meanwhile, White House Chief Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. remained committed to more trade talks with Chinese officials in September. Bloomberg reported the People’s Bank of China reassured a number of foreign exporters the yuan won’t continue to weaken significantly and the companies’ ability to buy and sell dollars would remain normal.

“We’re likely to see perhaps another shoe drop as the week progresses because this is not getting fixed,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco Ltd., told Bloomberg TV. “There really is the potential for it to get worse from here.”

Elsewhere, Brent crude slipped further after closing in a bear market, down 21% from April’s peak. Gold was steady near a six-year high.

These are some key events to watch out for this week:

Earnings from financial firms include: UniCredit, AIG, ABN Amro Bank, Standard Bank, Japan Post Bank.Central banks with rate decisions Wednesday include India and New Zealand.A string of Fed policy makers speak this week, including Chicago’s Charles Evans on Wednesday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 1.3% on Tuesday. Futures dipped 0.1% as of 8:15 a.m. in Tokyo.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures earlier dipped 0.4%.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%.

Currencies

The yen was at 106.39 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 7.0544 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro bought $1.1203.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped to 1.70%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 0.99%.

Commodities

Gold was at $1,473.25 an ounce.West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $53.41 a barrel.

