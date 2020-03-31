(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures declined as investors assessed worsening American coronavirus figures as a new quarter begins. Asian shares looked set for a mixed start.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were about 1% lower, after the gauge ended near the Tuesday-session lows. Contracts in Japan and Hong Kong retreated, while those in Australia rose. Coronavirus cases in New York state surged by 9,000, with more than 300 new deaths. In China, a private reading on the country’s manufacturing sector that’s due Wednesday is expected to show a rebound for March. Treasuries edged higher.

“In the U.S., the data remains fairly worrying and the peak may well be a few weeks on,” Bob Parker, an investment committee member at Quilvest Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV. “The economic data is clearly starting to improve in March in China after a very weak January and February.”

Global stocks are coming off their worst quarter since the end of 2008, tumbling 22%. That’s enticed some investors back into equities, but with volatility elevated, many expect further declines.

The coronavirus is guaranteed to throw the world into recession, and economists are becoming less convinced about the potential for a strong snapback in growth. Data on Wednesday is expected to show the China Caixin manufacturing PMI rebounded to 45 in March, economists said, after the official Chinese measure beat consensus on Tuesday by surging back into growth territory.

In its latest measure to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic, the Federal Reserve said Tuesday it was establishing a temporary repurchase agreement facility to allow foreign central banks to swap any Treasury securities they hold for cash. That’s yet another step beyond the actions it took in the 2008 financial crisis.

Elsewhere, oil dipped back toward $20 a barrel in Asia, kicking off a month which is likely to see demand for the fuel plummet further at a time when the world’s top exporters are pumping more in a damaging battle for market share.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 slid 1% as of 7:17 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge fell 1.6% on Tuesday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.5%.Hang Seng Index futures dipped 0.7%.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 1.4%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.54 per dollar.The offshore yuan held at 7.0919 per dollar.The euro bought $1.1036.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank six basis points to 0.67% on Tuesday.

Commodities

West Texas crude fell 1% to $20.26 a barrel.Gold was down 0.4% to $1,570.42 an ounce.

