Asian Stocks Decline as Inflation Doubts Linger: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia dropped after the rally in US bonds and stocks hit a wall Friday amid concern the Federal Reserve can’t claim victory over inflation yet.

Shares slipped from the open in South Korea and Australia, while equity futures for Hong Kong fell after an index of US-listed Chinese stocks slid more than 2% Friday. Japanese markets are shut for a holiday while trading in Hong Kong will be delayed due to a storm.

China’s central bank is forecast to keep its medium-term lending facility unchanged Monday as authorities continue to under-deliver on market calls for more stimulus. Traders will also be parsing gross-domestic-product figures that will be muddied by the base effects of Shanghai’s lockdown last year. Bloomberg Economics sees GDP growth slowing after “cutting through the statistical noise.” The pace of retail sales and industrial production are also projected to ease.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were marginally lower as trading got underway in Asia The underlying indexes posted mild losses Friday as traders cited consolidation after an advance that still drove the S&P 500 to its best week since mid-June.

The dollar was little changed Monday after a gauge of greenback strength snapped a five-day losing streak Friday. The currency’s weekly slide has the index back near levels last seen in April 2022 as some strategists and investors suggest its long bull run is over.

The yen edged higher after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said uncertainty remains high over the US and global economies. He also said there wasn’t much change in Japan’s bond-market functionality from the previous monetary policy meeting in June.

Yields on Australia’s policy-sensitive three-year notes rose two basis points while those on 10-year bonds edged up one basis point.

There’s no trading of cash Treasuries in Asia Monday due to the holiday in Japan. Yield on the two-year Treasury rose by 14 basis points Friday after a report showed US consumer sentiment climbed to an almost two-year high. That was a contrast to the slide in yields over the preceding few days.

“We think it is premature to declare victory on inflation and expect volatility to remain elevated over the near term,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Phoebe White wrote in a note, even after other data last week “revived the market narrative surrounding immaculate disinflation and a soft landing,” they said.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said last week he expected two more rate increases this year to bring inflation down to the 2% goal, though more good data on prices could obviate the need for the second hike.

Swaps pricing show expectations the Fed is virtually certain to raise its benchmark rate by another 25 basis points when it meets this month, with a roughly one-third chance it will make one more such move before stopping its cycle.

Investors also sifted through results from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc., which easily beat lowered analyst estimates. UnitedHealth Group Inc. surged as profits allayed fears of runaway medical costs.

Elsewhere, oil extended declines as a major Libyan field resumed output after protesters that shut the facility ended their demonstration. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

China key policy rate decision, retail sales, industrial production, investment and GDP, Monday

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers are meeting in India, Monday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

US empire manufacturing, Monday

US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, cross-border investment, Tuesday

Eurozone, UK CPI, Wednesday

US housing starts, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

