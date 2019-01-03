Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Losses on Growth Worries: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to open lower after data that added to anxiety about global growth and Apple Inc.’s sales outlook cut sunk U.S. stocks. Treasuries and the yen rallied.

All eyes will be on Japan, where futures point to shares falling when they trade for the first time in 2019 after an extended new-year break. Australian stocks opened lower and Chinese and Korean futures fell. The S&P 500 Index tumbled 2.5 percent for the steepest sell-off since Christmas Eve. Apple plunged the most since 2013 after citing an unforeseen slowdown in China for its woes. Ten-year Treasury yields sank to an 11-month low as a measure of U.S. manufacturing plunged the most since October 2008.

In currency markets, the yen was steady after extending an advance after being whipsawed during a bout of sharp gyrations Thursday amplified by algorithmic programs amid thin liquidity during the Japanese holiday. Bloomberg’s dollar index fell. Oil maintained an advance.

The weak ISM factory reading added to anxiety spurred by poor data from China and Europe earlier this week, stoking fear that a recession looms larger than previously thought. Delta Airlines Inc. joined Apple on a growing list of companies warning that the trade war and political turmoil may be weighing on corporate profits. Dysfunction in Washington continues, with leaders unable to strike a deal to end a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Amid all the uncertainty, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s bid to buy Celgene and a strong reading on private hiring for December were shrugged off by bearish investors.

For more on the markets, you can go to our our Markets Live blog.Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

The U.S. December jobs report is due FridayFed Chair Powell is interviewed with predecessors Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke at the annual meeting of the American Economic Association Friday. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic joins a panel on long-run macroeconomic performance.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell 2 percent in Chicago.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8 percent. FTSE China A50 futures were down 0.5 percent.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2 percent. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 fell 2.5 percent at the close of trading in New York. The Nasdaq 100 retreated 3.4 percent.

Currencies

The yen dipped 0.2 percent to 107.88 per dollar after rallying to the strongest in more than eight months.The offshore yuan traded at 68802 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.5 percent.The euro traded at $1.1391.The British pound was at $1.2630.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 2.55 percent.Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 2.17 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.3 percent to $46.96 a barrel.Gold was steady at $1,293.34 an ounce after reaching the highest in almost seven months.

--With assistance from Vildana Hajric and Reade Pickert.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Tim Smith

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.