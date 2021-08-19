U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,919.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,871.75
    +22.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,157.20
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.41
    -1.05 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1693
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,021.93
    +348.98 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,130.06
    +1.38 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,495.16
    -90.75 (-0.33%)
     

Asia Stocks Dip After U.S. Slide on Fed Taper Talk: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read
Asia Stocks Dip After U.S. Slide on Fed Taper Talk: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks slipped early Thursday after a slide on Wall Street sparked by Federal Reserve minutes indicating officials could start paring stimulus from later this year.

Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 retreated for a second day. Most Fed officials agreed last month they could start slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year given the progress made toward inflation and employment goals.

Treasuries were little changed and the dollar advanced. Commodities including crude oil, copper and iron ore slumped, highlighting the risks to the economic recovery from the impact of the delta variant. Commodity-linked currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars dipped.

In China, Tencent Holdings Ltd. reported its slowest pace of quarterly revenue growth since early 2019 and warned investors to brace for more regulatory curbs. Separately, government-backed investors will recapitalize China Huarong Asset Management Co., ending months of speculation over whether Beijing would deem the troubled financial giant too big to fail.

The global equity rally has paused as investors take stock of the likely timeline for a reduction in the Fed’s massive bond purchases as well as the challenges for economic reopening from the fast-spreading delta variant. The Jackson Hole symposium next week, the U.S. central bank’s most prominent annual conference, may provide further clues on the stimulus outlook.

“I don’t think anybody will be surprised if tapering starts at the end of this year,” Dana D’Auria, Envestnet co-chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television. She added that the pace of reopenings is a concern for investors amid the spread of the delta strain.

Elsewhere, Robinhood Markets Inc. warned that a revenue surge fueled by a boom in cryptocurrency trading might not last. Its shares sank in extended trading. Bitcoin traded below $45,000.

In the latest coronavirus developments, President Joe Biden beefed up the U.S. response to the delta strain, laying out steps including vaccination boosters.

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Bank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing ThursdayU.S. initial jobless claims, leading index Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 contracts were flat as of 9:22 a.m. on Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%Japan’s Topix index fell 0.5%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.9%South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.6%Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.96 per dollar, down 0.2%The offshore yuan traded at 6.4890 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was at $1.1692, down 0.2%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.26%Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to 1.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $64.55 a barrelGold dipped 0.1% to $1,785.42 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

