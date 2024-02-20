Asia Stocks to Track US Decline Amid Nvidia Nerves: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set to follow US benchmarks lower after traders weighing big tech prospects ahead of Nvidia Corp.’s hotly anticipated earnings dragged Wall Street away from its all-time highs.

Australia’s equity benchmark fell while futures indicated declines in Japan and Hong Kong. The Nasdaq 100 dropped almost 1% while the S&P 500 fell below 5,000 as Nvidia sank more than 4% in the run-up to its results later Wednesday, where traders will be looking for confirmation the chipmaker can meet the lofty expectations set by the artificial-intelligence boom. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed and the dollar wavered, while persistent bearishness around the outlook for China’s steel demand pushed iron ore to a three-month low.

The ongoing earnings season has so far reaffirmed the view that Corporate America is holding up well, although the reporting period has been mixed for the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps. Among other highlights from the US session, Walmart Inc. climbed after reporting strong earnings while Palo Alto Networks Inc. tumbled in late trading after cutting its revenue forecast for the year.

Ahead of Nvidia’s numbers, some traders decided to lock in profits — with the market also weighing a report that Microsoft Corp. is developing a networking card as an alternative to the one supplied by the chipmaker.

The bar is high for the company at the heart of the AI revolution — which boasts the best performance in the S&P 500 this year after more than tripling in 2023. Nvidia’s revenue is expected to be buoyed by soaring demand in its data-center business. AI should remain strong, especially with Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. loading up on graphics processing units, Susquehanna said.

While bets are that Nvidia will report solid earnings and forecasts, one thing to keep in mind is that the stock has not always responded well to fabulous results, according to Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co.

“Sometimes their expectations are so high that we get a ‘sell the news’ reaction,” Maley said. “We don’t know which reaction we’ll get this week, so we wouldn’t be surprised if investor and traders sit on their hands until they report this Wednesday evening.”

The artificial-intelligence frenzy has boosted stocks that have been linked to the technology, and Nvidia is one of the few firms to have demonstrated significant revenue growth from AI.

“We’re seeing a material correction in the AI high flyers today,” wrote Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at asset manager Navellier & Associates. “A correction was overdue, though the AI theme is hardly broken.”

Because of its uncontested leadership in AI-training chips, Nvidia’s market capitalization has ballooned to around $1.7 trillion, briefly topping the values of both Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. While other big techs have hardly performed badly in 2024, juxtaposed with Nvidia’s surge they appear to be relegated to the slow lane.

The rally has been fueled in part by Nvidia handily beating analysts’ estimates — something it’s done several quarters in a row. The company may now have to do that again. But analysts estimate that sales more than tripled in the fourth quarter, and they’re projecting a growth increase nearly as big in the latest period.

“In our view, this is the market event to watch this week,” said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise. “While one company doesn’t usually make or break a market, the growing influence of Nvidia on the overall bullish stock narrative, key tech companies, and broader indexes warrants close attention.”

Nvidia investors may have almost $200 billion in market value riding on this week’s earnings report, according to options positioning.

Even with Tuesday’s losses, the S&P 500 is still up over 4% this year, buoyed in part by optimism around artificial intelligence and signs of a resilient economy.

UBS Group AG raised its year-end forecast for the S&P 500 for the second time since December, as Wall Street strategists struggle to keep pace with the market’s strength to start 2024. The update comes a few days after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also boosted its view on US equities for the second time since late last year.

“Despite our bullish outlook, it appears we were not bullish enough,” the UBS strategists wrote in a note to clients. While the market sold off on robust consumer- and produce-price data last week, “our work indicates these demand-driven readings are constructive for future returns.”

US stocks will keep outperforming Treasuries over the next month, according to a majority of respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse survey.

The percentage of equity bulls is the second-highest since the question about the relative performance of stocks and bonds was first asked in August 2022. Stocks are expected to keep beating bonds well past the earnings season and heading into the Federal Reserve’s March meeting.

Key Events This Week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

Nvidia, HSBC earnings, Wednesday

Federal Reserve releases minutes from its January meeting, Wednesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, US existing home sales, Thursday

ECB issues account of January meeting, Thursday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speak, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes 1- and 3-Year inflation expectations survey, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% as of 8:20 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6%

S&P 500 futures were little changed. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0808

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2021 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6548

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $52,374.26

Ether rose 0.8% to $3,013.4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.17%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $77.26 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

