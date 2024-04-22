Asia Stocks to Track US Rebound on Profit Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised to follow their Wall Street peers higher after US shares rebounded from a $2 trillion selloff on optimism big tech leaders will announce hefty profits this week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures showed equities in Japan and Hong Kong may rise as much as 1%, while Australian shares are set to edge higher. That’s after the S&P 500 topped 5,000 — halting a six-day rout — while the Nasdaq 100 rose 1%, with Nvidia Corp. leading gains in big tech. Apple Inc. was named a top pick for 2024 at Bank of America Corp. on optimism over its upcoming results.

Investors are waiting to see if earnings will meet the lofty expectations for artificial intelligence this week when about 180 companies in the S&P 500 — representing over 40% of the gauge’s market capitalization — are due to report their results. Stakes are high for the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps, whose profits are forecast to rise nearly 40% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The focus on earnings comes after a rout fueled by geopolitical fears and signals the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut rates.

“Just beating consensus estimates for earnings won’t be enough,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “We’re going to have to see much better guidance from Corporate America if the stock market is going to resume its advance.”

Treasuries wavered ahead of a flurry of bond auctions that will test investors’ appetite after yields hit the highest in 2024. Investors were encouraged as some Middle East tensions eased, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to “increase the military and diplomatic pressure” on Hamas suggested an assault on the Gazan city of Rafah may be imminent.

Oil continued to fall in early Asian trading, mainly due to easing geopolitical tensions. Gold opened steady after tumbling 2.7% on Monday as haven demand waned.

In Asia, focus returns to China’s role as a major lender to developing nations amid a report the head of the central bank wants creditors engaged in debt restructurings to agree on how to fairly share the burden of relief. In Japan, the yen is facing growing risks it will rebound against the dollar because trader positions betting it will weaken have become stretched, reaching record levels.

Story continues

Strategists at Wall Street’s top banks are split on whether companies can deliver on robust forecasts. While Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said he expects profit growth to improve as the economy strengthens, his counterpart at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mislav Matejka, argues that hot inflation, a stronger dollar and geopolitical tensions are clouding the outlook.

Nearly two-thirds of 409 respondents in Bloomberg’s Markets Live Pulse survey said they expect earnings to give the US equity benchmark a boost. That’s the highest vote of confidence for profits since the poll began asking the question in October 2022.

The challenge to S&P 500 returns this earnings season is that companies will have to produce earnings — and outlooks — that support the already elevated multiples, according to Megan Horneman at Verdence Capital Advisors.

To Marko Kolanovic at JPMorgan, while price action may depend on earnings and could stabilize near-term, the market selloff likely has further to go.

“We remain concerned about continued complacency in equity valuations, inflation staying too hot, further Fed repricing, and a profit outlook where the implied acceleration this year might end up too optimistic,” he noted.

“Concerns about rising interest rates, stubborn inflation, and geopolitical risks aren’t going anywhere — but this week, the tech sector may be ‘calling the shots’,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Indeed, the stakes are high for America’s technology behemoths to start delivering on artificial intelligence promises with their earnings poised to decelerate, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.

Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. report results this week — kicking off earnings for the so-called Magnificent Seven. With AI seen as the key to future profits, its contributions to the earnings mix is a focus for traders, a BofA team including Ohsung Kwon and Savita Subramanian said.

Big tech companies are running out of steam as the earnings momentum once enjoyed by the sector faces a cool down, according to UBS Group AG’s Jonathan Golub.

He cut the sector recommendation on the “Big Six” technology stocks — Alphabet, Apple, Amazon.com Inc., Meta, Microsoft and Nvidia — to neutral from overweight.

“Earnings momentum is turning decidedly negative following a surge in profit growth,” Golub said.

Corporate Highlights:

Verizon Communications Inc. reported continued customer losses and lagging revenue.

Truist Financial Corp. posted lower first-quarter lending profits than analysts expected as it was forced to pay customers more for deposits with interest rates remaining elevated, and the bank trimmed its revenue guidance for the rest of the year.

Informatica Inc. said it’s not engaged in takeover talks following reports that discussions with Salesforce Inc. had cooled.

Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. agreed to divest more stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers, seeking to make their planned $24.6 billion merger more appealing to antitrust authorities.

Viking Holdings Ltd. and its existing shareholders are seeking to raise as much as $1.1 billion in a New York initial public offering, with the cruise operator looking to go public as the travel industry rebounds from its pandemic-era slump.

ASML Holding NV is weighing options to expand its presence in the Netherlands, after the government committed €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) to infrastructure and education spending in the region where the company’s headquarters are located.

Tesla Inc.’s weekend move to slash prices across its range in China risks triggering a new round in the nation’s bruising price war, with Li Auto Inc. immediately responding with discounts and cash rebates on new models.

Reliance Industries Ltd., led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as a continued weakness in its petrochemicals business and higher taxes offset growth in its consumer unit and a large surge in other income.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Tuesday

US new home sales, Tuesday

Tesla, PepsiCo earnings, Tuesday

BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks, Tuesday

Germany IFO business climate, Wednesday

US durable goods, Wednesday

IBM, Boeing, Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

US GDP, wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Microsoft, Alphabet, Airbus earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Tokyo CPI, inflation and GDP forecasts, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 1% as of 7:16 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.8%

The S&P 500 rose 0.9%; futures were little changed

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%; futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0652

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.82 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2503 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $66,566.38

Ether rose 0.3% to $3,200.08

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.61%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed at at $2,328.30 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $82.01 a barrel

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.