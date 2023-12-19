Asia Stocks to Track Wall Street’s Year-End Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised to jump after Wall Street extended its rally on Tuesday, with traders shrugging off warnings from policymakers trying to rein in expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Futures for equity benchmarks in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong pointed to gains of at least 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 and blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average set all-time highs while the S&P 500 added 0.6%, fast approaching a record. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said there was no urgency to lower rates and his prediction for just two cuts in 2024 — well below traders’ expectations for at least five — did little to dent market optimism.

Bonds clung onto gains Tuesday, with yields on the US 10-year hovering at 3.93%. The dollar weakened against all its Group of 10 counterparts except the yen, which tumbled the most since late October after the Bank of Japan held the world’s last negative interest rate. Oil rose a second day as firms increasingly steered clear of the Red Sea amid a spike in vessel attacks. Gold climbed and Bitcoin fell.

Expectations for Fed rate cuts are making investors the most optimistic since the beginning of 2022, a Bank of America Corp. survey showed Tuesday. Traders have also been liquidating bets on higher short-term US yields as investors reel back from the urge to fight the dovish pivot.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin reinforced the more dovish tone, suggesting the US central bank would lower interest rates if recent progress on inflation continued. However, other policymakers have pushed back more aggressively against rate cut bets. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and the Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester suggested Monday that the expectations were premature.

The Fed’s messaging drew criticism from economist Mohamed El-Erian who warned that the central bank was letting the market control the narrative on interest rates.

“Fed communication confuses people,” the president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist told Bloomberg Television. “I think we have a real problem.”

“This Fed seems willing to be bullied,” he said.

Investors are waiting for data readouts including Wednesday’s existing home sales, Thursday’s third quarter gross domestic product print and Friday’s durable goods orders and personal consumption expenditures — the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — to firm up their rate bets.

Data on Tuesday showed an unexpected surge in new US home construction in November as builders continued to benefit from a limited supply of existing home sales.

“Overall, a solid read from the housing sector and one that reinforces the soft-landing narrative,” Ian Lyngen with BMO Capital Markets wrote.

Key events this week:

New Zealand issues half-year economic and fiscal update, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

UK inflation, Wednesday

US Conference Board consumer confidence, existing home sales, Wednesday

Bank Indonesia rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

Nike earnings, Thursday

Japan inflation, Friday

UK GDP, Friday

US personal income and spending, new home sales, durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 1% as of 7:17 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.5%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1214 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6763

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $42,301.61

Ether fell 0.6% to $2,172.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.93%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.09%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,040.35 an ounce

