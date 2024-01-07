Asia Stocks to Tread Water Ahead of Inflation Week: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a steady open as focus shifts to this week’s inflation reports from the US, Japan and China after mixed jobs and activity data on Friday capped a downbeat start to the year.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Boeing Max Grounding Goes Global as Carriers Follow FAA Order
Australian equities were little changed in early trading and contracts in Hong Kong point to a flat start, while Japanese markets are closed for a holiday. The dollar and US equity futures were steady after the S&P 500 rose 0.2% on Friday following reports that US jobs beat expectations but the service sector slowed.
Last week ended as the worst for global equities since October as markets were rattled by a deluge of corporate issuance and the Federal Reserve indicated no rush to cut interest rates. Traders are now looking to the US inflation print this week as they cling to hopes for easing by March.
“The first week of 2024 brought contradictory data signals,” Barclays economists including Christian Keller wrote in a note to clients. “Solid US jobs growth, cautious Fed minutes and a still robust US economy raise doubts about markets’ aggressive Fed rate cut expectations.”
The jobs report initially cooled wagers on faster and deeper rate cuts from the Fed. But swaps traders eventually reformed bets on roughly 140 basis points of easing this year, with about a two-thirds chance of a decrease in March. Some on Wall Street kept faith in the central bank’s ability to cool the economy while side-stepping a downturn.
But many were skeptical about the prospect of deeper rate cuts after the payrolls report — noting the devil was in the details. The data did little to change the views of economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan as the banks reiterated their forecasts on rate cuts.
“This number does question the confidence of the market around the March cut,” said Lindsay Rosner, a portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “We’ve got three inflation prints between now and the March meeting. Every number counts.”
CPI Reports
Thursday’s US inflation print is expected to see the underlying measure ease further to 3.8% year-on-year in December from 4% in the month prior, according to a Bloomberg survey. Reports in China and Tokyo — a barometer for broader Japan — are also due, as investors look to the People’s Bank of China for policy easing while debate rages on about when the Bank of Japan will start to exit its extreme settings.
“Tokyo’s headline and core rates are seen continuing to ease and that will underscore the lack of pressure on the BOJ, especially in the aftermath of the recent earthquake, to change policy,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global. While China’s expected to report less disinflation, “the economy needs more support and a cut in the benchmark one-year Medium Term Lending Facility later this month seems increasingly likely.”
Read More: Yen Closes Worst Week Since 2022 as Earthquake Shifts BOJ Calls
Elsewhere, Boeing Co. shares will be in focus when Wall Street opens as groundings of the 737 Max 9 aircraft gathered pace globally after a fuselage section on a brand-new Alaska Airlines jet blew out during flight.
In commodities, oil was steady after it climbed on Friday, cementing a weekly gain, as simmering tensions in the Middle East and North Africa eclipsed signs of weakening US demand.
Some key events this week:
Eurozone economic confidence, retail sales, consumer confidence, Monday
Chile copper exports, CPI, trade, Monday
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Monday
US House returns from recess, Monday
Australia retail sales, Tuesday
Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday
Japan Tokyo CPI, household spending, Tuesday
Poland rate decision, Tuesday
Colombia CPI, Tuesday
South Korea jobless rate, Wednesday
World Economic Forum’s global risks report released, Wednesday
New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday
Deadline for US Securities & Exchange Commission to vote on Bitcoin ETF applications, Wednesday
South Korea rate decision, Thursday
US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday
Argentina CPI, Thursday
Brazil CPI, Thursday
Peru rate decision, Thursday
Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson speaks, Thursday
ECB Governing Council member Boris Vujčić speaks, Thursday
China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday
India CPI, industrial production, Friday
France CPI, Friday
Spain CPI, Friday
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday
Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo report fourth-quarter results, Friday
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:26 a.m. Tokyo time
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed
Hang Seng futures were little changed
Currencies
The euro was little changed at $1.0940
The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.73 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1664 per dollar
The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6713
Bonds
Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.19%
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $43,854.44
Ether fell 1.2% to $2,215.14
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $73.89
Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Richard Henderson.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Gen Zers Who Want the Buzz But Not the Hangover Are Fueling a Nonalcoholic Spirits Boom
These Are the Five Potential Trouble Spots That Could Knock the Global Economy Off Course
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.