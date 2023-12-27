Asia Stocks to Tread Water as S&P 500 Nears Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equities in Asia were headed for muted moves early Thursday even as the US equity market inched toward a record high on hopes for Federal Reserve interest-rate easing.

Futures contracts for Japan and Hong Kong shares edged lower, while those for Australia rose, also nearing a fresh peak. The S&P/ASX 200 closed Wednesday within 1% of its record high.

A small Wednesday gain for the S&P 500 placed the US gauge just 0.3% from a new record — a feat achieved in the session by the Nasdaq 100 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The gains, however, have drawn concerns the market may be reaching overbought levels and warnings about overly dovish bets for Fed cuts.

“The major indices are supported by positive short-term momentum as they come into year-end,” Katie Stockton, managing partner of Fairlead Strategies LLC, wrote in a note Wednesday. “Short-term overbought conditions have yet to yield any concerning downturns.”

Australian and New Zealand yields fell, echoing Wednesday moves in the Treasuries market that reflected strong demand for a $58 billion sale of five-year notes. That followed Tuesday’s surprisingly solid two-year auction that drew buyers seeking to lock in higher yields before the Fed starts easing policy. Benchmark 10-year Treasury rates sank to around 3.8% — the lowest since July.

“Treasuries traded like the sellers had already closed up shop while the buyers lingered behind,” William O’Donnell, managing director at Citigroup Global Markets, said on Wednesday. “Buyers took the first two auctions on the fly and never looked back despite sharply lower spot and forward yields.”

Traders have stepped up bets on rate cuts as early as March, according to Fed swaps pricing. That view has gained momentum since policymakers updated their forecasts this month to show they expect to reduce rates at a stronger pace than indicated in their previous projections.

The relative calm in the bond market contrasted new signs of volatility in the market for overnight repurchase agreements.

Repos traded as high as 5.53% before closing at 5.32% on Tuesday, according to Curvature Securities. The last time the repo market moved at all around year-end was in 2018, when it spiked more than 3 percentage points to 6%. One obvious trigger for the swings is the the Fed’s continued push to remove liquidity from the financial system.

In Asia, data on the docket for release includes Japan retail sales and industrial production figures for November, trade data for Hong Kong and Thailand, and the November budget balance for the Philippines.

In corporate news, Apple Inc. won a court ruling temporarily pausing a US sales ban on its newest smartwatches. The New York Times Co. sued Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI Inc. for the use of content to help develop artificial intelligence services. Shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd AG said it will keep its vessels away from the Red Sea even after the launch of a US-led taskforce to protect the key trade route.

Oil retreated from its highest close in almost a month as key technical gauges flashed weakness amid thin holiday trading. Gold edged higher.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin inched higher, trading above $43,000 amid renewed speculation that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is getting close to approving an exchange-traded fund investing directly in the biggest token.

Key events this week:

Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday

US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

UK Nationwide house prices, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6% as of 7:21 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro was little changed at $1.1102

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 141.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1473 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $43,589.01

Ether rose 0.4% to $2,369.3

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.90%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,077.49 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

