Asia Stocks Under Pressure as Wall Street Slides: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares slumped, tracking US peers lower after employment data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated and pushed up Treasury yields.

Stocks declined more than 1% at the open in Japan and South Korea and slipped in Australia. A regional benchmark headed for a technical correction. Futures for benchmark in Hong Kong pointed to losses, while those for the US were little changed.

The S&P 500 fell to a four-month low Tuesday and yields on US 10- and 30-year debt climbed to the highest since 2007 after job openings unexpectedly increased. A vote that toppled US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is likely to further fuel uncertainty after Wall Street’s fear gauge, or VIX, rose to the highest since May.

Wall Street has been speculating rates on longer maturities will hit 5%. The increase in yields stoked anxiety in the credit market, where at least two issuers called off sales Tuesday. Treasuries steadied in Asian hours on Wednesday.

The yen held loss after Japan’s top currency official Masato Kanda declined to comment on whether an intervention was conducted on Tuesday following the currency’s decline to the weakest level in a year.

Bloomberg’s gauge of dollar strength steadied after hitting the highest since November on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose.

“The subsequent rebound in USD/JPY illustrates how difficult it is to change the path of the exchange rate on a sustained basis,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia. “Unless US yields start to fall, the best authorities can hope for is to buy time and to slow the speed of USD/JPY’s rise above 150.”

Australia and New Zealand sovereign bonds dropped from the open. New Zealand’s central bank is forecast to keep interest rates on hold later Wednesday but policymakers may leave the door open to another increase if needed to tame inflation. China is in the midst of a week-long holiday.

Fed Bets

US markets tumbled Tuesday after the number of available job openings rose to 9.61 million in August from less than 9 million the previous month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report drove swaps traders to increase wagers on the Fed raising rates in December to greater than 50%.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who does not vote this year, beat the “higher-for-longer” drum Tuesday, saying the central bank needed to keep rates elevated “for a long time.” He forecast a single rate cut for 2024, toward year-end. His comments came after other Fed policymakers who were also hawkish.

“The current environment has a tone of elevated uncertainty and building apprehension that the fourth quarter will offer a true litmus test for whether markets (and implicitly the real economy) are resilient enough to manage persistently elevated borrowing costs,” BMO Capital Markets strategists Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery wrote in a note.

Read more: US Job Openings Top All Forecasts as White-Collar Positions Jump

The next key data point for the US labor market will be the monthly payrolls print on Friday.

Elsewhere, oil steadied ahead of an OPEC+ review of the global crude market and a weekly update of US stockpiles. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

China has week-long holiday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone services and composite PMIs, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde gives welcome address at conference, Wednesday

US ISM services index, Wednesday

France industrial production, Thursday

BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman participate at panel discussion, Thursday

US trade, initial jobless claims, Thursday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks at the Economic Club of New York, Thursday

Germany factory orders, Friday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:09 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures were unchanged. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8%

Japan’s Topix index fell 1.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0467

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 149.21 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3241 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6308

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $27,379.5

Ether was little changed at $1,655.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.80%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.63%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $89.36 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

