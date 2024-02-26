Asia Traders to Follow Cautious Wall Street Tone: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares are poised for mixed openings on Tuesday, reflecting renewed caution from traders after the US stock market lost steam near record highs.

Equity futures point to Japanese shares edging higher, while Hong Kong stocks look steady. Australian shares dipped in early trading. The circumspect tone comes as traders in the US braced for a barrage of economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that will help shape the outlook for interest rates.

On Monday, the S&P 500 fell to around 5,070. Alphabet Inc. sank amid renewed fears that the Google owner’s missteps in artificial intelligence are putting its search business at risk. In late trading, Zoom Video Communications Inc. surged on a bullish earnings forecast and plans to buy back shares.

Treasury 10-year yields rose three basis points to 4.28%. The Australian equivalent rose a similar amount early Tuesday.

Wall Street is also keeping a close eye on how the market will manage to absorb heavy Treasury and corporate sales amid month-end positioning. US yields rose after Monday’s auctions of two-year and five-year government notes. Meantime, blue-chip companies in the US have sold a record $172 billion of bonds in February as they race to seize on investor demand amid a drop in borrowing costs.

As the economy comes back to the forefront, the Fed’s favored inflation gauge is projected to show the biggest increase in a year. Thursday’s core personal consumption expenditures price index will likely highlight the bumpy path the central bank faces in achieving its 2% target. Following a jump in both the consumer and the producer price indexes, the PCE would also validate recent Fedspeak underscoring officials are in no rush to cut rates.

“Economic data will return to center stage,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “After hotter-than-expected CPI and PPI readings earlier this month, more people may be looking to the PCE for insight into the reinflation threat — and how it may influence the Fed’s timing of rate cuts.”

In China, some financial institutions have cut back on swapping the dollar for yuan in a sign that foreign demand for the nation’s bonds may slow. At least three offshore institutions have reduced their swap trading in the past week, reflecting the need to increase risk controls, according to people familiar with the matter.

Nippon Steel Corp.’s planned $14.1 billion takeover of United States Steel Corp. remains under scrutiny, after the Japanese company signed a non-disclosure agreement with the United Steelworkers, allowing talks to progress even as the union publicly maintains its opposition to the deal.

Stock markets have room to extend gains beyond record highs if the economic outlook remains upbeat and investors pour money into recent laggards, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Cecilia Mariotti said.

The S&P 500’s run to an all-time peak has left investor positioning “extremely” concentrated in the so-called Magnificent Seven, they wrote. While that does create the risk of a pullback, there’s also “space for bullish sentiment and positioning to be further supported, especially if we start seeing a more meaningful rotation out of cash and into risky assets and laggards within equities.”

“Now, as a result of the AI-induced surge, investors wonder if the market will top out or broaden out,” said Sam Stovall at CFRA. “We think it will broaden out – eventually, but not before investors feel assured that the Fed will not postpone the first rate cut beyond the second quarter of this year.”

Those who currently see the possibility of a rate hike are “are dead wrong,” according to Arthur Laffer Jr., president of Laffer Tengler Investments.

“Inflation would have to really jump (and consistently) for more than a quarter before the Fed would even consider raising rates at this juncture,” he noted. “Inflation has always been erratic month to month. If inflation stays elevated for longer or starts to rise, the Fed will sit pat for a while before bringing back the possibility of a rate hike.”

In his view, the worst-case scenario right now would be the Fed pushing out any rate cuts until the end of the second quarter to the beginning of the third.

HSBC strategists upgraded their view on global stocks to neutral from underweight, saying their decision to downgrade in January was “wrong” as they failed to predict the rally in artificial-intelligence stocks.

“Our message to investors is to continue to focus on the sectors and companies that are seeing growth,” said Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management. “Tech, healthcare and selected discretionary names are seeing strong earnings growth and that is where we want to focus. This can also be outside the US as well.”

Corporate Highlights:

US regulators issued a scathing assessment of Boeing Co.’s safety culture, putting further pressure on the company as it contends with the fallout from a near-catastrophic accident at the start of the year.

Microsoft Corp., under mounting political scrutiny globally for its deep ties to OpenAI, has cut a deal with the startup’s primary competition in Europe. On Monday, the French company Mistral AI announced a “strategic partnership” with the US software giant.

Members of the Walton family sold roughly $1.5 billion worth of Walmart Inc. stock at the end of last week as shares hovered near a record high.

Charter Communications Inc. is exploring a takeover of smaller cable provider Altice USA Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The US Federal Trade Commission, eight states and Washington DC sued to block Kroger Co.’s $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons Cos. Monday, arguing the tie-up would lead to lower wages for workers and higher prices for groceries.

US aluminum producer Alcoa Corp. made a $2.2 billion offer to acquire its Australian joint-venture partner Alumina Ltd. to consolidate ownership of key upstream assets with long-term demand for the metal forecast to rise.

Intuitive Machines Inc. sank after the spacecraft company said its lander, which successfully touched down on the moon last week, likely landed on its side.

Key Events This Week:

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

US Conf. Board consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday

Michigan Republican and Democratic presidential primaries, Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Susan Collins and John Williams speak, Wednesday

G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meet in Sao Paulo, Wednesday through Thursday

Germany CPI, unemployment, Thursday

US consumer income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Raphael Bostic and Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

China official PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Friday

BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Mary Daly speak, Friday

