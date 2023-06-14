Asia, US Stock Futures Climb After Fed Rate Pause: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised for small gains after US equities inched higher as the Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes while warning that further increases remain on the table.

Futures for equity benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong advanced. US contracts were moderately higher in early Asian trading following the 0.1% rise for the S&P 500 on Wednesday, which closed at the highest level since April last year. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%, bringing its gain since the start of the year to 37%.

The dollar held a decline from Wednesday and the Australian dollar clung to its advance in the prior session, where it was was among the largest gainers in major currencies against the greenback.

New Zealand yields fell after gross domestic product data showed the country fell into a recession in the first quarter following an aggressive run of policy tightening. Australian 10-year yields declined, mirroring a drop in long-dated Treasuries Wednesday. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, climbed two basis points to 4.69%.

Powell said nearly all Fed officials expect it will be appropriate to raise interest rates “somewhat further” in 2023 to bring down inflation. “Not a single person on the committee wrote down a rate cut this year, nor do I think it is at all likely to be appropriate,” he noted, suggesting that such a decision would be a couple of years out. Bond traders reined in bets the Fed will lower interest rates this year with swap contracts pricing in a peak rate of 5.3% in September.

“The skip was expected, but I think markets are left a little confused on the dot plot and Powell’s commentary,” said Brendan McKenna, emerging markets economist and currency strategist at Wells Fargo. “We may need some clarification in the near future, and until we get that, Asia may trade a bit sideways for the time being.”

Investors will be focused on potential policy easing in China and retail and industrial data for May that is expected to show further slowing in the country’s sputtering recovery. Consensus forecasts predict a 10 basis point cut to China’s one-year medium-term lending facility rate on Thursday as part of broader stimulus efforts to support real estate and domestic demand.

In corporate news, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as the chipmaker showed off its planned line of artificial intelligence processors. Nvidia Corp. hit an all-time high, extending this year’s surge. Tesla Inc. fell, snapping its record-setting 13-day winning streak. UnitedHealth Group Inc. slumped after an executive said a recent increase in surgeries and other medical care might push expenses higher than anticipated.

Key events this week:

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde holds press conference following the rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, empire manufacturing, business inventories, industrial production, Thursday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:23 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%

Hang Seng futures rose 1.4%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0837

The Japanese yen was little changed at 140.04 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1767 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6797

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $25,099.99

Ether rose 0.7% to $1,650.12

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.79%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $68.51 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

