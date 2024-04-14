Asia Vets Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: S$0.005 loss per share (vs S$0.005 loss in FY 2022)

Asia Vets Holdings (Catalist:5RE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$2.33m (down 3.9% from FY 2022).

Net loss: S$744.3k (loss narrowed by 3.0% from FY 2022).

S$0.005 loss per share (in line with FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Provision of Veterinary Services and Sales of Veterinary Medicines and Products contributing S$2.33m. Notably, cost of sales worth S$1.63m amounted to 70% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to S$1.48m (103% of total expenses). Explore how 5RE's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Asia Vets Holdings' share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Asia Vets Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

