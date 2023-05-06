AsiaMedic's (Catalist:505) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in AsiaMedic's (Catalist:505) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for AsiaMedic, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = S$924k ÷ (S$24m - S$5.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, AsiaMedic has an ROCE of 5.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how AsiaMedic has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that AsiaMedic is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 5.0% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 83% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 22%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that AsiaMedic has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From AsiaMedic's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that AsiaMedic has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. However the stock is down a substantial 73% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

