ASIAN ACCOUNTANTS IN PRACTICE TO GATHER VIRTUALLY THIS MONTH TO TRANSFORM ACCOUNTING PRACTICES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Practice Summit 2022 returns live online this 15th June. Asia's only dedicated event focusing on technology transformation for accounting, bookkeeping, audit and corporate service firms, the Summit will bring together over 700 leaders virtually, to learn, network and develop strategies for success.

Digital Practice Summit Asia 2022
Digital Practice Summit Asia 2022

Throughout the day, attendees can choose from over 20 presentations and live discussion sessions, delivered by pacesetting firms who have transformed the way they work through technology. All the solution providers serious about supporting Asian accounting firms in their digitalisation journey will be there.

"As businesses continue to change the way they work and with an increased focus on new technology, it's essential that the accounting players supporting those businesses are maximizing efficiencies and helping to drive this transformation in the finance function", says Paul Clark, Managing Director – Asia for Terrapinn. "The Digital Practice Summit is the perfect place for accountants and bookkeepers in practice to learn more about the latest technology innovations and explore how they can help them better serve their clients".

With two channels of content, focusing on Business Advisory and Practice Management, attendees can choose where they want to spend their time, and can watch any missed sessions on-demand for a month after the event. Expert speakers who will be sharing their insights include:

  • Aly Garrett, Founder, All In Advisory

  • Sarah Lawrence, Founder & Managing Director, Hot Toast

  • Daniel Hustler, Education Manager, Xero Asia

  • Kevin Fitzgerald, Chief Revenue Officer, Spenmo

  • Kooi Fai Siow, Managing Director, Eximius Ventures

  • Kyelie Baxter, Managing Partner, IQ Accountants

  • Yeong Seng Lim, KLP LLP

  • Paul Gardner, CEO, Fresh Accounting

  • Alvin Lip, Chief Financial Officer, Aspire

  • YC Eng, Managing Director, YesBoss

  • Willy Tan, Managing Director, Forbis Accounting

  • Michelle Lombard, Chief Financial Officer, Tatler Asia

  • Heather Smith, Founder, ANISE Consulting

  • Lily Hii, Founder, Bookkeeping by Lily

Title Sponsor Xero, Platinum Sponsors Aspire, Intuit Quickbooks and Spenmo and more will be on hand to share more about how their technology is driving transformation in accounting. In addition to hearing their insights live on the platform, attendees will be able to visit their virtual booths to find out more and engage with their teams.

Details of the one-day virtual summit are as follows: -
Digital Practice Summit Asia 2022
15 June 2022 | Virtual
Free-to-Attend

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of The Digital Practice Summit 2022

About Terrapinn:

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.

SOURCE Terrapinn Asia

