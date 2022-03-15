U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

ASIAN AMERICAN-OWNED MARKETING FIRM IW GROUP NAMED AD AGE'S 2022 MULTICULTURAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR

·3 min read

LA-based consumer and entertainment shop wins top category honor at A-List & Creativity Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From tapping into the power of Kpop to embracing the possibilities of the metaverse, 2021 was a year of extraordinary firsts for IW Group, a leading creative agency specializing in engaging diverse audiences, and its clients. As the pandemic continued to limit in-person activities and on-set production, the firm explored new creative approaches that not only yielded award-winning campaigns for clients McDonald's and Jack Daniel's but also an unprecedented expansion into new consumer segments -- including LGBTQ+, Hispanic and Indigenous -- for the traditionally AAPI-focused agency.

Bill Imada, chief connectivity officer, and Nita Song, chief momentum officer, IW Group.
Bill Imada, chief connectivity officer, and Nita Song, chief momentum officer, IW Group.

Characterized by a renewed emphasis on innovation, transformation and purpose, IW Group's landmark 2021 has culminated with being named Ad Age's 2022 Multicultural Agency of the Year. One of the marketing industry's highest honors, it is part of the trade organization's prestigious A-List & Creativity Awards, which recognizes the best forward-thinking leaders, top agencies and creative innovators of today.

"It's an absolute honor to be recognized by one of the industry's foremost authorities in creative excellence," said Bill Imada, IW Group's Founder and Chief Connectivity Officer. "These past few years haven't been easy but they've also brought forth extraordinary opportunities from both new and existing clients. Their faith in our agency and our team's passion for innovation is what enables us to produce significant work, which leads to significant awards."

Bolstered by diverse young talent and guided by veteran leadership, IW Group scored new clients in 2021 across a broad range of industries including consumer, entertainment and healthcare. Upskilling agency personnel has also been a key priority, with internal training courses on emerging tech and digital trends (e.g., metaverse, NFTs and VR) offered regularly to staff. With an eye towards the future, the firm also recently opened an office in the metaverse, which will be utilized for virtual events, client presentations and staff meetings.

"As brands continue to double down on their commitment to multicultural youth, agency partners who are both culturally and digitally fluent will be imperative," said Nita Song, IW Group President and Chief Momentum Officer. "Our team's diverse backgrounds -- both personally and professionally -- and our talent development programs have aligned us with the zeitgeist and are preparing us for the future."

For the year ahead, IW Group will pursue agency growth; with plans to expand its award-winning entertainment practice, scale up its content department and formalize its burgeoning metaverse marketing capabilities. Additionally, the firm is exploring new client opportunities with overseas brands seeking to enter the US market.

"Our non-traditional approach to tradition and the opportunity to introduce new representations of culture not only fuels our creativity but also drives our purpose as an organization," said Telly Wong, IW Group's Chief Content Officer and SVP. "Our mission is to create work that not only excites our clients and resonates with audiences, but also inspires our team."

About IW Group
One of the most award-winning multicultural agencies of all-time, IW Group was originally founded in 1990 to help US companies engage the emerging Asian American market. With a mission to create extraordinary brand experiences through culture and innovation, their clients include such major brands as McDonald's, Lexus, Warner Brothers, and Disney. The firm's culture-first, digital-led and youth-driven approach has enabled the agency to expand into new industry categories and audience segments in recent years. Headquartered in Los Angeles, IW Group has additional offices in New York, San Francisco and the metaverse.

IW Group
IW Group
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asian-american-owned-marketing-firm-iw-group-named-ad-ages-2022-multicultural-agency-of-the-year-301502652.html

SOURCE IW Group, Inc

