Asian Equities Set to Advance; Dollar Opens Lower: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equity futures point to gains across the region when markets open Monday following a rally on Wall Street as investors shook off worries over the Bank of Japan’s policy tweak and embraced the latest US economic data.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Contracts for Japan and Hong Kong rose at least 1% while those for Australia edged up 0.3%. Megacaps led gains in US shares on Friday, with the Nasdaq 100 climbing almost 2% and the S&P 500 advancing 1%. Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. each climbed more than 4%, while Intel Corp. rallied about 6.5% on a bullish sales forecast. Bond yields fell.

Key gauges of inflation showed further easing while Americans grew more optimistic about the economy, with investors wagering that its neither running too hot nor too cold.

The dollar traded lower against peers including the yen, the euro and the Australian currency. The yen’s gain came after it snapped a four-day rally on Friday, when the BOJ adjusted policy to give bond yields more room to rise.

Currency and bond markets face the risk of continued volatility as investors weigh whether rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank last week mark the end of their tightening cycles.

The Australian dollar and British pound are likely to remain in the spotlight with their central banks slated to meet on Tuesday and Thursday.

Manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI data from China will be in focus Monday, with economists projecting more weakness in factory activity.

More government efforts to shore up the Chinese economy emerged on Friday, including a plan to boost consumer industries and steps to grow an exchange dedicated to helping small firms get access to funds.

Story continues

Industrial production and retail sales figures in Japan will be parsed for more clues on the nation’s economic health and its impact on inflation.

On Friday, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank would allow yields to rise above a ceiling it now calls a point of reference. That paves the way for a future normalization of policy that has implications for a wide range of global assets and markets heavily exposed to Japanese money.

Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds jumped to their highest in nine years as investors speculated whether this tweak was a precursor to more drastic changes for Japan’s ultra-easy monetary policy.

Any significant adjustment to the YCC policy would have implications for the Treasury market given that Japan households are one of the largest buyers of US debt, according to Dennis DeBusschere founder of 22V Research. The rationale is: if yields in Japan become more attractive, there could be selling of US government bonds to buy the Asian nation’s debt.

Elsewhere in markets, oil was slightly lower Monday but headed for a monthly gain, supported by signs the market is tightening amid estimates that crude demand is running at a record clip just as OPEC+ cuts back supplies.

Key events this week:

China manufacturing & non-manufacturing PMI, Monday

Japan industrial production, retail sales, Monday

Australia RBA rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Tuesday

UK S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, job openings, light vehicle sales, Tuesday

China Caixin Services PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, productivity, factory orders, ISM Services, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment rate, non-farm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:02 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1027

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 140.82 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1499 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6656

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $29,162.35

Ether fell 0.5% to $1,856.66

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.95% Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 3.99%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $80.43 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.