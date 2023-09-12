Asian and European Markets Mixed, Energy Rises While US Futures Trade In Red - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Monday, September 11, the U.S. markets ended higher; the Nasdaq saw a substantial rise, boosted by Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) surge driven by optimism around artificial intelligence.

Investors await August CPI data on Wednesday, hoping for insights into the Federal Reserve's rate hike plans, followed by Thursday's producer price data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day with a 0.25% gain, finishing at 34,663.72. S&P 500 saw a 0.67% increase, closing at 4,487.46. The Nasdaq Composite registered a 1.14% rise, concluding its session at 13,917.89.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 concluded Tuesday's session with a gain of 0.97%, closing at 32,790.00, led by gains in the Banking, Power and Insurance sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 recorded a marginal 0.20% increase and closed at 7,206.90, led by gains in the Metals & Mining, Materials, and Healthcare sectors.

China's Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,137.06, down 0.18%, and Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 0.18%, ending at 3,760.60.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Stock Exchange slid 0.41%, closing at 18,023.50.

Eurozone at 06.15 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.07%. Germany's DAX index slid 0.34%.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) shares fell 1.9% on the DAX index as Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) weak revenue forecast indicated economic challenges affecting cloud spending by businesses.

France's CAC 40 declined by 0.12%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.54%.

Commodities at 06.15 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.82% at $88.00/bbl, and Brent was up 0.71% to $91.29/bbl.

Natural Gas rose 1.04% to $2.635.

Gold was trading lower by 0.29% at $1,941.55, Silver was down 0.30% to $23.312, and Copper slid 0.16% to $3.8010.

US Futures at 06.15 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.11%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.18%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were lower by 0.19%.

Forex at 06.15 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.19% to 104.77. USD/JPY rose 0.17% to 146.83, and USD/AUD increased by 0.41% to 1.5562.

