Asian Markets Mixed, Europe Trades Lower Along With Crude and Gold - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Tuesday, September 5, the U.S. markets ended in red. Dow fell due to higher Treasury yields, but a boost in energy stocks limited the losses.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed as strong economic data and comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated no immediate need for rate changes.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended down, with materials, industrials, and utilities hit hardest. Energy and tech stocks, though, rose against the trend.

Energy stocks surged over 1% on news of Saudi Arabia's and Russia's extended production and export cuts until the end of 2023, driving oil prices higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day with a 0.56% drop, finishing at 34,641.97. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 saw a 0.42% dip, closing at 4,496.83. The Nasdaq Composite registered a 0.08% decrease, concluding its session at 14,020.95.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed Wednesday's session higher by 0.80% at 33,252.50. Comments from BOJ board member Hajime Takata, noting progress in Japanese inflation and wage growth, lifted sentiment toward local stocks.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.78%, ending at 7,257.10. Australian Bureau of Statistics data revealed that Q2 GDP increased by 0.4%, slightly surpassing the expected 0.3%, following an upwardly revised 0.4% growth in the first quarter.

China's Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,158.08, up 0.12%, and Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 0.22%, ending the session at 3,812.03.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Stock Exchange closed up 0.03% at 18,428.00.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index declined by 0.67%. Concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth and increased crude oil prices driving up inflationary pressures negatively impacted sentiment.

Germany's DAX index was down 0.32%.

France's CAC 40 fell by 0.69%.

The U.K. FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.74%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.54% at $86.22/bbl, and Brent was down 0.66% to $89.45/bbl.

Natural Gas was down 0.08% to $2.580.

Gold was trading lower by 0.20% at $1,948.70, Silver was down 0.44% to $23.767, and Copper fell 0.62% to $3.824.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow futures declined 0.13%, S&P 500 futures were down 0.23%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were lower 0.38%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.03% to 104.77. USD/JPY fell 0.15% to 147.50, while USD/AUD lowered by 0.11% to 1.5657.

