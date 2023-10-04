Asian stocks sink amid global bond market rout - latest updates

Asian financial markets, including the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, suffered sharp falls in trading amid a rout in bonds - AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Asian markets have slumped across the board amid a global rout in the bonds triggered by fear interest rates will stay higher for longer.

Tokyo and Seoul led the selloff, both falling around 2pc, while Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Singapore, Sydney and Wellington were all sharply lower in a sea of red.

It comes as the US Treasury market, the bedrock of the global financial system, experiences a sharp sell-off, sending government borrowing costs surging.

US Treasuries extended losses in Asian trading, with yields on the 10-year and 30-year notes jumping closer to 5pc, their highest levels in 16 years,.

In Germany, they touched their highest since the 2011 eurozone debt crisis and even in Japan, where official rates are still below 0pc, bond yields are back at levels seen in 2013.

Japan's markets close at lowest level since May

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower, extending falls on Wall Street as rising US Treasury yields fuelled concerns that interest rates were set to remain higher for longer.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 2.3pc, or 711.06 points, to 30,526.88, which was its lowest level since May.

The broader Topix index slipped 2.5pc, or 56.58 points, to 2,218.89.

Tesco profits jump as shoppers switch from 'premium' rivals

Tesco has revealed a jump in profit and sales over the past six months as it saw food inflation slow down and shoppers trade down from more expensive rivals.

The supermarket giant told shareholders that group sales, excluding VAT and fuel, grew by 8.9pc to £30.8bn for the six months to August, compared with the same period last year.

It said it was boosted by investment in its prices to help cash-strapped customers while it also said shoppers switched “from premium retailers to Tesco”.

Meanwhile, adjusted operating profit grew by 14pc to £1.5bn across the group for the half-year.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said:

We know how challenging it is for many households across the country, as they continue to grapple with ongoing cost of living pressures. We are committed to doing everything we can to drive down food bills and Tesco is now consistently the cheapest full-line grocer.

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. An accelerating sell-off in US government bonds has spread havoc across Asia’s stock markets.

Equities have suffered a sharp downturn from Japan to South Korea, as well as in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Sydney and more.

It comes as US Treasuries extended losses in Asian trading, with yields on the 10- and 30-year notes jumping closer to 5pc.

What happened overnight

Asian markets were sharply lower after Wall Street tumbled amid surging bond yields caused by a surprisingly strong job market, triggering concerns that interest rates will stay high.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index sank 2.2pc to 30,551.85 and the Kospi in South Korea dropped 2.3pc to 2,408.68.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng skidded 1pc to 17,151.61. Troubled property developer China Evergrande was down 8.5pc after plunging 28pc on Tuesday.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 1pc to 6,873.90. In Bangkok, the SET fell 0.2pc.

Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday as US bond yields surged to 16-year highs amid fresh concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Stocks fell after a report showed US employers have many more job openings than expected. Expectations that interest rates will stay high are pressuring stocks as Treasury yields rise in the bond market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 430 points or 1.3pc to close at 33,002.38, its biggest one-day decline since March.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.4pc to 4,229.45, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 1.9pc to 13,059.47.

