Asian Markets Tank, Others Follow as Trump Avoids Xi Meeting Before March Trade Deadline

Asian markets slumped hearing that U.S. President Donald Trump had quashed hopes that a meeting over tariffs with Chinese leader Xi Jinping would happen before a key deadline.

Trump didn’t flat out say a meeting with Jinping would never occur. However, the fact that a firm date still is not in the picture is not sitting well with investors.

And that’s not all. Trump is considering issuing an executive order banning Chinese telecom equipment from U.S. wireless networks, according to Politico. He could sign this EO before a major industry conference at the end of February.

Markets around the world responded negatively to the reveal, including the Dow, NASDAQ and S&P 500. Dow futures pointed to a lower market open Friday.

