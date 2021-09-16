U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,812.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,476.75
    -27.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.30
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.48
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.80
    -16.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.33 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    -0.0049 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -0.90 (-4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3900
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,053.95
    +521.90 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.77
    +39.56 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.95
    +35.46 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 323,000 individuals likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Asian merchant commerce platform Pine Labs raises $100 million

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Pine Labs said on Thursday it has raised an additional $100 million, just weeks after securing $600 million in a financing round, as the Asian merchant commerce platform begins to explore the public markets.

The U.S.-based investment management company Invesco Developing Markets Fund made the $100 million investment, the startup said in a statement. Pine Labs, which started its journey in India, was valued at $3 billion in its July financing round.

Pine Labs, which counts Sequoia Capital India, Temasek, PayPal and Mastercard among its early backers, offers hundreds of thousands of merchants payments terminals, invoicing tools and working capital.

Its payments terminal — also known as point-of-sale machines — are connected to the cloud, and offer a range of additional services such as working capital — to the merchants. Pine Labs’s payments terminal has integration with over two dozen banks and financial and technology partners.

This differentiates Pine Labs from the competition, whose terminals typically have integration with just one bank. Each time a rival firm strikes a new partnership with a bank, they need to deploy new machines into the market. This makes the whole deployment expensive for both the fintech and the bank. (This is why you also often see a restaurant has multiple terminals at the check out.) The startup says it processes tens of billions of payment transactions.

“Over the last 18 months we have scaled our Prepaid Issuing stack, Online Payments, and also the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering. We continue to make progress in the larger Asian markets with our BNPL platform. Very excited to have a marquee investor like Invesco join us in the journey,” said B. Amrish Rau (pictured above), chief executive of Pine Labs, in a statement.

The startup is looking to file for an initial public offering within two years, Rau said in July. Indian newspaper Economic Times reported on Thursday that the company had hired Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to advise the firm on the IPO.

“The Invesco Developing Markets Fund is pleased to invest in Pine Labs, a leading fintech services company in India that fits our strategy of seeking high quality companies that have durable long-term growth potential,” said Justin Leverenz, CIO of Developing Markets Equities at Invesco, in a statement.

