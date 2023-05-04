Asian Packaging Industry Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening

TAIPEI, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Packaging Industry Online Exhibition (APACK 2023) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from May 4 - August 31, 2023, and is expected to bring an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), will be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the three-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedules of Interpack, Taipei International Packaging Industry Show and Propak Asia to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.

TradeAsia, the organizer of the Asian Packaging Industry Online Exhibition (APACK 2023), invited dozens of Taiwanese suppliers of Packaging Industry to participate in the exhibition. Top-notch brands such as Keljen Enterprise, Tian Cherng, Elastin, Shang-Yuh, Jesper PET, Avatack, Chun Cheng, Neptune Tape, Powertronics and Pan Taiwan are all gearing up to showcase their newest products.

Manufacturers and product categories have covered Carton Sealer, Erector, Empty Carton Bottom Sealer, Cross Strapping System, Strapping System, Auto Strapping Machine, Strapping Device, Pallet Arrow Strapping, PVC Sheet, PVC Rigid Sheet, Plastic Sheet, PP Sheet, PC Sheet, PS Sheet, PEVA Sheet, Foil Stamping, Book Binding Paper, PVC non-woven Leather, Hot Stamping, Mirror Plastic Sheet, Acrylic Sheet, Acrylic Glass, Acrylic Fabrics, Book Binding, Folding Boxes, Vacuum Emulsify Mixer, Nauta Mixer, V Type Mixer, Ribbon Blender, Double Cone Mixer, Rocking Mixer, Vacuum Cooker, Steam Heating Kettle, Preparation Mixing Tank, Chemical Machine, Pharmaceutical Machine, Production Factory Piping Engineering, Preform, PET Preform, PET Preforms, Bottle Preform, Plastic PET Preform, Injection Molds, Blow Mold, PET, Blow Molding, Plastic Injection Molding, PET Bottles, Plastic Bottle, Plastic Bottles, Water Bottle, Plastic Preform, Preform Bottle, Bottle Caps and 38mm Cold Fill Preform. Also includes machines for dough processing from production to finished packaging, such as Crisp Skin Machine, Dough Divider, Reversible Sheeter, Horizontal-type Plant Mixer, Horizontal Vacuum Mixer, Bagel Machine, Multi-purpose mixer, Dough Moulder, Tabletop Dough Moulder, Short Dough Moulder with thousands of the latest products, tools, and equipment on display. It can be said to be rich and professional.

Story continues

APACK 2023 Online Exhibition：

https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/23/Asian-Packaging-Industry-Online-Exhibition-2023.html

Although the COVID-19 epidemic is gradually slowing down in Asia, Europe, and America, the international flow of people is still difficult to recover in a short period of time. Traditional exhibitions have been greatly hindered, and at this time, online activities have become mainstream. The Asian Packaging Industry Online Exhibition (APACK 2023) provides various online exhibition rooms, including exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, and virtual exhibition halls. It also connects products and exhibitor information with TradeAsia so that even international buyers who are thousands of miles away can easily visit and will not be affected by travel restrictions and quarantine measures. They can also visit the manufacturer's special pages and leave their information at the same time.

TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com) has provided B2B international trade services for buyers and sellers since 1997. It is the most experienced and professional trade platform in the world. We currently have millions of global members, more than 600,000 suppliers, and millions of the latest products. Thousands of professional buyers worldwide find products and contact sellers for business cooperation every day. TradeAsia is a significant trade promotion channel in Asia.

TradeAsia has also established cooperative relationships with hundreds of trade entities worldwide, exchanging marketing promotion exposures. Therefore, suppliers have a good chance to spread information to global platforms or exhibition entities simultaneously. By this effort, we will significantly increase participation with global marketing power APACK 2023 Online Exhibition will also be broadcast globally.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asian-packaging-industry-online-exhibition-2023-grand-opening-301815517.html

SOURCE TradeAsia