Asian Pay Television Trust's (SGX:S7OU) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Asian Pay Television Trust (SGX:S7OU) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Asian Pay Television Trust:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = S$99m ÷ (S$2.7b - S$185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Asian Pay Television Trust has an ROCE of 4.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 8.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Asian Pay Television Trust compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Asian Pay Television Trust here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Asian Pay Television Trust's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Asian Pay Television Trust to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Asian Pay Television Trust isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 58% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Asian Pay Television Trust does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

