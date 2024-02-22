Asian Shares to Climb as Equities Hit Record Highs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to gain Friday, fueled by the global rally in equities that’s seen share markets from the US to Europe and Japan hit all-time highs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian shares opened higher, while futures pointed to gains in China. Japanese markets are closed Friday for a public holiday. The bullish mood continued on Wall Street overnight, with a buoyant outlook for Nvidia Corp., the most valuable chipmaker, helping it surge 16% amid artificial-intelligence mania, while fresh data showed the world’s largest economy is still going strong.

Nvidia’s $277 billion one-day boost to its market capitalization on Thursday was the biggest single-session increase in value ever — eclipsing a $197 billion gain made by Meta Platforms Inc. With the numbers now in, bulls are calculating Nvidia’s new price-to-earnings ratio, or how much investors are paying for future growth. Put another way, the firm’s profits have been growing faster than its shares.

“Nvidia got to where it is because of extremely strong earnings and revenue,” said James Demmert, chief investment officer at Main Street Research. “When a company posts 265% year-over-year revenue growth — like Nvidia did — it deserves a premium valuation.”

While most Asian markets are likely to end the week by following Wall Street’s lead higher, in China concern is lingering over an economic slowdown that’s starting to look entrenched. There’s no signs of a pick-up in the struggling housing market, with data published Thursday showing the number of foreclosed properties for sale in China rose at a faster pace in January.

The MSCI ACWI Index of both developed and emerging-market shares rose to its highest level ever Thursday while the Nasdaq 100 added 3% and the S&P 500 saw its biggest gain since January 2023. The $16 billion VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) jumped 6.8%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Broadcom Inc. — two other chipmakers expected to benefit from AI growth — rallied to records. Super Micro Computer Inc., which has become a darling for investors wanting exposure to the revolutionary technology, soared 33%.

Story continues

Equities were also buoyed by solid manufacturing, housing and labor-market data, with traders taking more hawkish Fedspeak in stride. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.32%.

“Few things are more certain than death, taxes, and Nvidia beats on earnings,” said Ryan Detrick at Carson Group. “The bar was set quite high, and incredibly they’ve once again stepped up and hit a home run.”

Nvidia’s market capitalization has now increased by more than $700 billion this year — with its value now topping $1.9 trillion — as investors bet that the company will remain the prime beneficiary of an AI computing boom.

Companies such as Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms, Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are Nvidia’s largest customers — accounting for nearly 40% of its revenue, — as they rush to invest in hardware for AI computing.

“Demand for AI is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations,” said Tom Hulick at Strategy Asset Managers. “We own NVDA and continue to hold the company. This is an exciting momentum play that we have been promoting and participating with for a few years now.”

Demmert at Main Street Research says that for investors who already own Nvidia, the recommendation would be to hold the stock and avoid selling in order to capture future expected growth “as we are still early in this transformative AI technology.”

“For investors who don’t own the stock, we would be buying on any weakness,” he noted. “With Nvidia’s stock, there will be corrections and bumps along the way, but the stock will continue to climb the wall of worry.”

The tech rally has propelled the valuation of the Nasdaq 100 to an elevated level versus history, with a similar picture for the S&P 500. Lofty valuations could ultimately curb more gains as investors weigh how much they’re willing to pay for stocks valued on future growth.

Still, Citigroup Inc. strategist Scott Chronert said recently that index price-to-earnings readings could be misleading because 40% of the S&P 500 trades off other metrics. He predicted that more stocks could re-rate even with the US benchmark trading at 20 times forward earnings — which is exactly what followed.

Meantime, demand for options protecting against a short-term pullback in the Nasdaq 100 is easing after nearing the highest level in months before Nvidia’s earnings report.

The implied volatility premium for one-month puts over calls — known as the skew — on the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF had increased to about 3.5 points this week, a level last seen for any length of time back in November. The concerns were focused in the market for short-term options, with the difference between one-month and three-month skews reaching the narrowest level since April 2022 before widening back out.

In commodities, oil fell snapping two sessions of gains. Gold fluctuated after the US economic data and Federal Reserve minutes which indicated policymakers are content with leaving rates higher for longer if needed.

Corporate Highlights:

AT&T Inc. said its mobile network has been restored after a widespread, hours-long outage Thursday as the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security began investigating why hundreds of thousands of wireless subscribers lost service.

Reddit Inc. filed for an initial public offering, confirming its revenue growth and helping to propel a still tenuous resurgence in US listings.

AbbVie Inc. is selling around $15 billion of bonds in the US investment-grade market on Thursday to help fund its acquisitions of ImmunoGen Inc. and Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., adding to a recent rush of buyout financings.

Space exploration startup Intuitive Machines Inc. will attempt on Thursday to put the first intact, US-made lander on the moon in more than 50 years.

Rivian Automotive Inc., an electric-vehicle maker, issued a disappointing production forecast and announced another round of job cuts.

Moderna Inc. reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ expectations by gaining Covid vaccine market share on its rival, Pfizer Inc.

Newmont Corp., the world’s top gold producer, will sell six mines and two projects in a set of divestitures aimed at generating $2 billion in cash.

Grab Holdings Ltd., a ride-hailing company, forecast 2024 revenue below analysts’ estimates, suggesting a deeper-than-anticipated slowdown in its core online business.

Key Events This Week:

China property prices, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes 1- and 3-Year inflation expectations survey, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:07 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0824

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.48 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2023 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6558

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $51,364.01

Ether rose 0.1% to $2,988.82

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.32%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.715%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.16%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $78.31 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.