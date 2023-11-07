Stocks Fall With Doubts Over Fed Pause in Focus: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Equities in Asia declined as fresh doubts emerged on whether the Federal Reserve has finished tightening policy. The dollar advanced.
An Asian equity benchmark was set to snap a four-day winning streak as major indexes traded lower. South Korea’s Kospi Index fell over 3% after jumping by the most since 2020 on Monday following a renewed ban on short-selling. Contracts for European and US stocks slipped.
“Following the stellar rallies across the region yesterday, indexes are giving back some of their gains, with a recovery in bond yields and a firmer US dollar to start the week,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market analyst at IG Asia Pte.
Traders are now predicting the Fed will lean against the recent easing in financial conditions by saying it will keep its options open on policy. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said it’s too soon to declare victory over inflation, despite positive signs that price pressures are easing, and a host of Fed officials — including Chair Jerome Powell — are due to speak over the next few days.
Treasuries steadied after yields rose across the curve on Monday. Ten-year yields jumped eight basis points as sentiment was dented by a heavy slate of corporate debt sales and traders readied for a series of auctions beginning Tuesday. The dollar gained against all of its Group-of-10 peers.
“We’re in a trading range probably for the next month or so until we get clear indications on what inflation’s going to really do, core inflation, and what the Fed’s going to do,” Max Wasserman, founder and senior portfolio manager at Miramar Capital, told Bloomberg Television. “We’ll find out either way though.”
Swaps are pricing in more than 100 basis points of rate cuts by the Fed by the end of 2024 from an expected peak rate of 5.37%. On Monday, investors also waded through the Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey — known as SLOOS — which showed tighter standards and weaker demand persist at US banks.
The Aussie dollar and the nation’s stock market extended losses after the central bank ended its four-meeting pause by increasing its key rate. Officials said they see an increased risk that inflation will stay higher for longer and added that they will consider data and risks to determine if further tightening is needed.
Meanwhile, China reported a deeper-than-expected decline in exports for October that highlighted continued slowdown in global trade and its own fragile economic recovery. The offshore yuan was little changed after the figures were released.
Investors will be parsing through earnings by major European companies later Tuesday, including UBS Group AG. Elsewhere, oil edged lower as an uncertain demand outlook and fresh doubts on the end of Fed’s tightening outweighed Saudi Arabia and Russia’s extension of supply cuts.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 2:18 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%
Japan’s Topix fell 1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4%
The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%
The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0707
The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 150.30 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2877 per dollar
The Australian dollar fell 0.8% to $0.6439
The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2330
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $34,891.38
Ether was little changed at $1,892.63
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.64%
Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.875%
Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.71%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $80.49 a barrel
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,971.69 an ounce
