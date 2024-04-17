Asian Shares to Be Pressured, Chipmakers in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to be under pressure from the open after US shares extended their losing streak to the longest since January.

Equity futures contracts in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea all indicate early losses, while those in Australia and China gained. US futures were little changed after the cash market fell for a fourth day Wednesday with the S&P 500 extending its decline from last week’s record high to more than 4%.

Asian chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Tokyo Electron Ltd. and SK Hynix Inc. will be closely watched in early trading. Europe’s most valuable tech firm ASML Holding NV said orders tumbled in the first quarter, and its China sales are likely to be hampered by US export control measures. Nvidia Corp. led losses in US megacaps.

ASML’s earnings are “a little bit of a warning shot across the bow ahead of some of the megatech stocks which are reporting next week,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia in Sydney. “There could be a little bit of nerves creeping into semiconductor stocks. Anything with that semiconductor exposure it’s going to be a pretty tough day.”

Investors have been increasingly skeptical about how much further US stocks can go after their 10% rally in the first quarter — the strongest start to a year since 2019. The latest pullback takes place even as US data points to the continued strength in the economy.

Just a day after Jerome Powell threw cold water on rate-cut bets, dip buyers emerged in the Treasury market, with two-year yields dropping further below 5% and a $13 billion sale of 20-year bonds drawing solid demand.

“The US central bank remains on track to cut rates twice this year, most likely starting at its September meeting,” said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Group AG’s wealth management unit. “This means the return outlook for quality bonds remains positive and attractive, and that recent losses in fixed income are likely to be temporary.”

The dollar fell for the first time in six days Wednesday as officials in Japan and Korea continued to express concern over the declines in their currencies. The yen has fallen almost 9% and the won has dropped roughly 7% this year against the dollar.

Read more: Yellen Acknowledges Japan, S. Korea Worries Over Yen, Won

The equity risk premium for US equities — a measure of the differential between stocks and bonds’ expected returns — is now deep in negative territory, something that hasn’t happened since the early 2000s.

While this isn’t necessarily a negative indicator for the stock market, it all depends on the economic cycle. The lower premium can be seen as a promise of a future boost in corporate profits, but also that a bubble is in the making.

Fundamentals and technical trends for equity markets still appear supportive, suggesting the recent pullback should prove temporary, according to HSBC strategists led by Max Kettner.

“Sentiment and positioning are not flashing a warning signal, though real money investors have started to extend their constructive stance on equities lately, they wrote.

Elsewhere, oil slumped more than 3% Wednesday, weighed by weaker Chinese industrial data and as US crude inventories swelled, while gold dropped 0.9%.

Key events this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor earnings, Thursday

US Conf. Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel speak, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:11 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0674

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.31 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2438 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6436

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $61,273.6

Ether rose 0.7% to $2,993.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $82.85 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,365.90 an ounce

