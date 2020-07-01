Asian Stock Futures Climb; Nasdaq Hits Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to follow U.S. shares higher with modest gains after positive vaccine developments and better-than-expected manufacturing data tempered concern over a jump in coronavirus cases. Treasuries and the dollar fell.

Futures rose in Japan and Australia, with Hong Kong due to reopen after a holiday. U.S. futures opened little changed after the S&P 500 rose for a third day and the Nasdaq Composite jumped to a record. An early trial of an experimental shot from Pfizer Inc. and BioNtech SE showed it was safe, and prompted patients to produce antibodies. Earlier, equities came off session highs after California and Arizona reported their biggest daily virus case increases and Houston’s intensive-care units exceeded full capacity.

Traders also monitored minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting, which revealed that various participants viewed the economy needing support “for some time.” Fed officials showed no readiness at their June meeting to commit to yield-curve control, but did eye providing more guidance in coming months on the future path of interest rates and asset purchases. A closely watched measure of manufacturing jumped in June to the highest in more than a year.

“There’s this inherent tension between health of the economy and health of the population,” said David Lebovitz, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “It’s going to be the way to think about what drives markets over the next couple of weeks or months.”

Meantime, the U.S. is preparing to roll out long-delayed sanctions to punish senior Chinese officials over human-rights abuses against Muslims in Xinjiang, two people familiar with the matter said. Relations between Washington and Beijing have soured badly in the months since the “phase one” trade deal was signed in January, while the coronavirus pandemic made many of its elements moot.

Here are some key events coming up:

The monthly U.S. jobs report will be released on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were flat as of 7:02 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5%.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.4%.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Wednesday.The euro bought $1.1256.The yen was at 107.46 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 7.0680 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased two basis points to 0.68% Wednesday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.2% to $39.76 a barrel.Gold was at $1,770.52 an ounce.

