Asian Stock Futures Mixed as Global Rally Wavers: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for a mixed open on Tuesday as the rally in global equities shows signs of wavering and investors fret over China’s tepid post-pandemic recovery.

Futures for Japan suggested a dip at the open following a 1% slump Monday in Europe’s main equity gauge. Contracts for US benchmarks fell about 0.2% as they reopened after Wall Street was closed for a holiday Monday. Futures for Hong Kong and Australia pointed to marginal early gains.

Traders are nervous about the lack of fresh stimulus from authorities in Beijing after bidding up Chinese equities last week in the hope of a sweeping package to support the economy. Monday’s slump in tech companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc. and Baidu Inc. underscore the pressure on the market, particularly for big tech firms.

The yen strengthened slightly versus the dollar, after weakening to 142 on Monday as Japan’s loose monetary policy weighs on the currency. The greenback was steady against most of its other Group-of-10 counterparts.

Short and long-term yields on Australian and New Zealand government bonds gained.

While there’s some hopes a thaw in icy US-China relations could help spur risk-on trading, Secretary of State Antony Blinken tempered expectations after he became the highest-level American official to visit Beijing in five years, saying his nation has “no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship.”

Meanwhile, with the path of Federal Reserve interest rates increasingly uncertain, US traders are vacillating between the lure of the rally and concern it’s exhausted and that the market has become overbought.

Wall Street’s rally has now erased more than a year of Fed-induced losses, with stocks, volatility and the dollar shaking off the impact of 10 rate hikes. The S&P 500 index just capped a fifth straight week of gains and is now higher than it was the day the Fed kicked off its campaign.

“Optimism, or maybe just squeezed pessimists, is perhaps the strongest theme in global markets right now,” Giles Gale, rates strategist at NatWest Markets, wrote in a note. “Inflation looks surprisingly well behaved despite the Fed’s weak protests.”

Looking ahead, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give his semi-annual report to Congress on Wednesday. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and his counterparts in New York and Chicago are also among this week’s speakers.

Policymakers at the Fed kept interest rates unchanged at their latest meeting but warned of more tightening ahead. The decision last week came with forecasts for higher borrowing costs of 5.6% in 2023, implying two additional quarter-point rate hikes or one half-point increase before the end of the year.

Gold was steady after dipping 0.4% on Monday, while oil fell as China’s plans to support its economy were seen as insufficient to reignite demand.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Tuesday

US housing starts, Tuesday

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Tuesday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual congressional testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

Rate decisions in UK, Switzerland, Indonesia, Norway, Mexico, Philippines, Turkey, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, initial jobless claims, current account, existing home sales, Thursday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual testimony to Congress before the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday

Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

UK S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Friday

US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:06 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0924

The Japanese yen was little changed at 141.93 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1635 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6853

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $26,759.1

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,734.94

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.05%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $71.29 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

