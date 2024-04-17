Asian Stock Gauge Poised to Erase 2024 Gains as Worries Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s stock benchmark was on track to erase all of its gains for the year, as worries about higher-for-longer interest rates and geopolitical tensions triggered losses across the region.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell as much as 0.4%, with consumer discretionary and industrials among the biggest drags. The measure was set to close below 169.39, the level reached on the last trading day of 2023, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers will wait longer than previously anticipated to cut interest rates.

Asia’s “markets are a bit more vulnerable to the combination of geopolitical shocks in the Middle East and rapid shift in interest rate expectations, as they have been operating on lower rates and tend to rely heavily on energy imports and external demand,” said Homin Lee, senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier. “We see volatility persisting in the near-term and remain neutral.”

The repricing of Fed rate bets, a stronger dollar, a flare-up in Middle East tensions and a slow economic recovery in China are creating headwinds for the Asian gauge, which had gained more than 5% at one point in 2024. The pullback has even drawn in high-flying chip stocks and Japanese shares as investors take risk off the table.

Stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong were also a drag on the regional benchmark Tuesday after mixed economic data that showed retail sales and industrial output fell short of estimates, while growth in gross domestic product exceeded estimates in the first quarter.

Other bleak milestones are flashing across the region as the 10-day historical volatility on the MSCI index spikes. The Australian stock benchmark briefly erased its 2024 gains on Tuesday while South Korea’s small-cap gauge was on the verge of entering a technical correction before rebounding on Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.