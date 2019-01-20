Asian Stocks to Advance as Global Rally Builds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to kick the week of on positive footing amid optimism steps are being taken toward a U.S.-China trade truce.

Shares in Australia climbed, following late Friday gains for equity futures in Japan and Hong, after the S&P 500 Index advanced to the highest level since Dec. 6. In the latest sign the two sides are eager for a deal, a report showed China had offered a path to eliminate its trade imbalance with the U.S. by ramping up purchases of goods made in America. Treasury yields on 10-year notes pushed higher and the dollar rose.

In addition to easing of U.S.-China tensions, dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve and efforts in China to support the slowing economy has helped buoy risk assets since their December lows. Next up: a China GDP report on Monday and a continuation of earnings season. American markets will be closed in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Meantime, the pound was steady. Theresa May briefed her Cabinet on Sunday evening that there was little prospect of cross-party Brexit talks yielding a workable alternative plan to the one that Parliament overwhelmingly rejected last week. Instead she is seeking changes to the Irish backstop section of the deal she’s negotiated with the European Union.

Elsewhere, oil remained above $53 a barrel and commodities extended their recent advance on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.5 percent late Friday in Singapore. Hang Seng futures rose 1 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.5 percent. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.3 percent Friday, to the highest since Dec. 6.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 109.71 per dollar. The offshore yuan held at 6.8004 per dollar.The euro bought $1.1366.The pound traded at $1.2869.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 2.78 percent Friday.Australia’s 10-year bond yield gained about three basis points to 2.34 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 1.2 percent Friday to a five-week high.West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.4 percent to $53.56 a barrel.

