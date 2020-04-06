Asian Stocks to Build on Rally as Virus Toll Eases: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to build on a U.S. rally after the reported death tolls in some of the world’s coronavirus hot spots continued to show signs of easing. The yen maintained losses and Treasuries fell.

S&P 500 futures dipped at the open in Asia Tuesday after index finished up 7% and closed at its highest since March 13. Futures in Japan pointed to a strong open with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expected to announce a month-long state of emergency as soon as Tuesday and details of a record stimulus package to combat the spread of the virus. Australian and Hong Kong futures also rose.

The mostly upbeat tone in markets comes amid more signs that the coronavirus crisis may be easing in some areas. Italy, France, Germany and Spain reported lower numbers of new cases. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said deaths were showing indications of hitting a plateau. U.K. deaths slowed for a second day, even as they passed the grim milestone of 5,000.

“You can’t say that we’ve definitely turned the corner for certain but it does appear as though that is a good sign,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management, which oversees $28 billion.

Still, while bulls are pointing to more attractive valuations and unprecedented stimulus, bears are fretting about dismal economic data and the rising corporate costs of the pandemic and subsequent shutdown. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon said the pandemic will lead to a major economic downturn and stress mirroring the meltdown that nearly brought down the U.S. financial system in 2008.

Elsewhere, crude oil opened higher though held most of a slump on signals that a glut is growing at America’s key oil storage hub. The pound extended a decline after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized Sunday after 10 days in isolation, was moved to an intensive-care unit as his condition worsened.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2% as of 7:04 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 7% in New York.Nikkei 225 futures were up 1.8%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index contracts climbed 2.4%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 1%.

Currencies

The yen traded at 109.21 per dollar after depreciating 0.6%.The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1080 per dollar.The euro was little changed at $1.0793.The British pound traded at $1.2232.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed eight basis points to 0.67%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $26.50 a barrel. It declined 8% in the previous session.Gold was up 0.3% to $1,666.57 an ounce, adding to a 2.5% advance

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.