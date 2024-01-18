Asian Stocks To Climb as TSMC Fuels Tech Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to end the week on a high as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s outlook fueled hopes for a global tech recovery this year.

Australian stocks rallied and equity futures in Japan and Hong Kong pointed to early gains after US shares snapped a two-day losing streak as bond-market volatility abated. Contracts for US equities were little changed in Asia trading after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index closed at an all-time high as TSMC’s earnings spurred the biggest rally in chipmakers in more than a month.

The main supplier of chips to Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. said it sees a return to solid growth this quarter as it moves ahead with plans for plants in Japan, Arizona and Germany. Stocks including XinTec Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. will be in focus in Asia after TSMC’s American depository receipts jumped almost 10% to close at the highest since February 2022, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 3.4%.

“Technology stocks may continue to rally until the release of October-December financial results, driven by TSMC’s growth outlook for the year and strong demand for generative AI,” said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a market strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Broadly, stock traders were unfazed by data underscoring US labor-market strength at a time when Fed officials are looking for signs of a slowdown as they contemplate cutting rates. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic urged policymakers to proceed cautiously given the potential impacts of unpredictable events from elections to global conflicts. His Philadelphia counterpart Patrick Harker said he expects inflation to keep ebbing toward the target.

The dollar and policy sensitive two-year Treasury yields were steady Thursday as investors paused following this week’s frenetic repricing of the outlook for the Fed’s policy. Traders see the prospect of a rate cut in March at little more than a coin toss, down from almost 80% at the end of last week after hawkish Fedspeak and data indicating the American consumer remains resilient.

“Given the underlying strength of the US economy, it’s difficult to get too bearish at this point,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance. “The pervasive pessimism and doubt about the stock market and economy is a contrarian signal and one of the best reasons to push against the crowd. Once the last skeptic has been converted, the market will be again vulnerable to a large shock, but we aren’t at that point yet.”

Coming off its best winning streak in two decades, the S&P 500 has run into a roadblock in 2024, with its all-time closing record set two years ago remaining elusive. But a technical gauge that measures the momentum to buy or sell stocks signals that bulls are still stepping in to snap up shares.

The index’s DVAN trend line — a proprietary divergence analysis that measures buying or selling pressure — has been on a buying streak since the S&P 500 bottomed in late October, with investors continuing to scoop up shares in multiple trading sessions heading into the closing bell in the past week.

“There’s clearly a desperate desire to cling on to the optimism that enabled such a strong end to the year, but unlike in that period, the data isn’t really playing ball,” said Craig Erlam at Oanda. “The releases we’ve seen so far this month have been fine and in the main, perfectly in keeping with the expectations people had coming into 2024. But is that enough?”

Elsewhere, oil traded around $74 a barrel bolstered by geopolitical risks as the US struck more than a dozen Houthi missiles in Yemen. Gold was little changed.

Corporate Highlights:

Humana Inc.’s preliminary earnings missed estimates on higher-than-expected costs of members’ care and the Medicare-focused insurer forecast anemic enrollment growth for this year.

Boeing Co. won an order for 150 Max jets from India’s newest airline, in a rare spot of good news for the US planemaker since a piece of fuselage blew off an Alaska Airlines flight almost two weeks ago.

Nelson Peltz said Walt Disney Co. is unable to heal “self-inflicted wounds” under current leadership and should be aiming for “Netflix-like margins,” days after the entertainment giant knocked back the activist’s bid for a seat on its board.

Bayer AG is leaning against breaking up the conglomerate, rejecting pleas from investors frustrated by the company’s ongoing struggle to recover from its costly purchase of Monsanto, according to people familiar with the matter.

Birkenstock Holding Plc’s growth targets failed to satisfy traders who were hoping for more from the German sandal maker.

KeyCorp reported fourth-quarter profit that fell short of analysts’ estimates and predicted net interest income would decline this year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. named Stellantis NV executive Mark Stewart as chief executive officer following a pressure campaign by shareholder activist Elliott Investment Management.

Discover Financial Services posted a 62% drop in fourth-quarter profit as the company continued to grapple with the fallout from compliance and risk-management lapses that led to the resignation of its chief executive officer last year.

Key events this week:

Canada retail sales, Friday

Japan CPI, tertiary index, Friday

US existing home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speak in Davos, Friday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were unchanged as of 8:40 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0876

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.14 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2163 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6578

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $41,253.03

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,466.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.14%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.650%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.32%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth and Winnie Hsu.

