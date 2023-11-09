Asian Shares Climb as US Stocks Hit Hot Streak: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia advanced after US equities hit their hottest winning streak in two years, as investors cling to hopes that interest rates have peaked.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian and Japanese shares rose, while futures contracts for Hong Kong were flat. Those moves followed a 0.1% gain for the S&P 500 on Wednesday, it’s eighth consecutive advance and the best run for the index since November 2021.

The upward momentum weighed on Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge. The VIX index marked its longest slide since October 2015 and is hovering at a level last seen in the middle of September.

Australian and New Zealand bonds climbed, mirroring Wednesday’s moves in Treasuries that held into Asia’s morning session. US ten-year yields fell eight basis points to below 4.5% Wednesday after a $40 billion auction — despite mixed metrics, which included a slightly higher-than-anticipated rate of 4.519%, signaling weaker-than-expected demand. The 30-year yield hit the lowest in over a month. Brent oil settled under $80.

The apparent calm was helped along by swaps traders pricing in almost no chance of an interest-rate increase in December, and no further hikes next year.

Those forecasts come ahead of comments from central bankers. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will appear on a panel discussing monetary policy challenges later Thursday.

“It will be interesting to hear if he makes any comments about the recent move in longer-term interest rates,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “If his tone is a bit more hawkish than it was last week, it could be a catalyst for the kind of ‘breather’ in the markets we’re thinking could/should take place.”

Story continues

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and his Richmond counterpart Tom Barkin are also slated to speak Thursday, as is Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill.

In Asia, Japan will release current account balance data for September and the Bank of Japan will issue October summary of opinions. Investors will be keeping a close eye on October inflation and producer prices data for China. Third-quarter gross domestic product data for the Philippines will also be released.

A lackluster outlook for ARM Holdings Plc weighed on the stock of its biggest investor, SoftBank Group Corp., which fell in early trading in Tokyo.

Brent crude slumped to below $80 a barrel for the first time since July on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, slid 2.6% to below $76, a three-month low.

Corporate earnings were another factor buoying US equities. More than four in five companies within the S&P 500 that have reported results have topped estimates. Businesses outpacing profit forecasts included Walt Disney Co, which reported late Wednesday. Ride-hail company Lyft Inc. and Instacart also reported better-than-expected earnings.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan issues October summary of opinions, Thursday

BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks on the economy, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell participates in panel on monetary policy challenges, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and his Richmond counterpart Tom Barkin speak, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in fireside chat, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:07 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

Hang Seng futures were unchanged

Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0707

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.88 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2876 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $35,590.5

Ether was little changed at $1,887.49

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.49%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.830%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $75.64 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.