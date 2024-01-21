Asian Stocks to Climb After S&P 500 Hits Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities are poised to extend recent gains after the S&P 500 Index rose to a record on Friday, bolstered by increased speculation the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures pointed to gains to start the week for shares in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney. The US dollar was little changed against most major peers, maintaining its strength this month amid hopes that the Fed’s policies will engineer a so-called soft landing for the US economy.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 Index is up 7.5% this month to lead major developed markets higher. The nation’s central bank starts a two-day policy meeting on Monday, and it is overwhelmingly expected to leave its settings unchanged on Tuesday when it announces the results of its gathering.

“While the US S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 set new record highs ahead of the weekend, it is Japan’s stock market that is off to a dramatic start of the year,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. “Although the market anticipates the beginning of an aggressive easing cycle by several central banks, and an exit of the BOJ’s negative interest rate policy, the start is not expected until later in the first half.”

Investors will also be looking to Thursday’s first estimate of US fourth-quarter GDP, central bank meetings for Canada and Europe, along with South Korean economic output data and European initial readings of purchasing managers’ surveys of 2024.

Another rally in the S&P 500’s most-influential group — technology — drove the gauge to a fresh high on Friday for the first time in two years. Fueled by hopes the artificial-intelligence boom will keep powering the market higher, the benchmark topped 4,800 — defying warnings that the rally remains concentrated in a narrower group of shares.

Story continues

A drop in Treasury volatility continued to bode well for risk-taking on Wall Street. Treasury 10-year yields declined Friday for the first time in a week as a “Fed-friendly” survey from the University of Michigan showed a mix of high consumer confidence and lower inflation expectations.

Traders will also be monitoring developments in the US presidential race this week, with Ron DeSantis dropping out to endorse Republican frontrunner Donald Trump ahead of the closely watched New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

Trump’s 2016 Win Shook Markets. Traders Won’t Get Fooled Again.

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 1.1%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures advanced 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% on Friday

The euro was little changed at $1.0894

The Japanese yen was 0.1% weaker at 148.20 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2046 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $41,607.28

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,465.345

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.12%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.665%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.27%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,029.49 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.