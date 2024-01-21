Asian Stocks to Climb After S&P 500 Hits Record: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities are poised to extend recent gains after the S&P 500 Index rose to a record on Friday, bolstered by increased speculation the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates this year.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Florida Governor DeSantis Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses Trump
Hedge Funds Rake in Huge Profits Betting on Catastrophe Risk
Trump’s 2016 Win Shook Markets. Traders Won’t Get Fooled Again.
Putin Orders Hunt for Property of Russian Empire, Soviet Union
Futures pointed to gains to start the week for shares in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney. The US dollar was little changed against most major peers, maintaining its strength this month amid hopes that the Fed’s policies will engineer a so-called soft landing for the US economy.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 Index is up 7.5% this month to lead major developed markets higher. The nation’s central bank starts a two-day policy meeting on Monday, and it is overwhelmingly expected to leave its settings unchanged on Tuesday when it announces the results of its gathering.
“While the US S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 set new record highs ahead of the weekend, it is Japan’s stock market that is off to a dramatic start of the year,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. “Although the market anticipates the beginning of an aggressive easing cycle by several central banks, and an exit of the BOJ’s negative interest rate policy, the start is not expected until later in the first half.”
Investors will also be looking to Thursday’s first estimate of US fourth-quarter GDP, central bank meetings for Canada and Europe, along with South Korean economic output data and European initial readings of purchasing managers’ surveys of 2024.
Another rally in the S&P 500’s most-influential group — technology — drove the gauge to a fresh high on Friday for the first time in two years. Fueled by hopes the artificial-intelligence boom will keep powering the market higher, the benchmark topped 4,800 — defying warnings that the rally remains concentrated in a narrower group of shares.
A drop in Treasury volatility continued to bode well for risk-taking on Wall Street. Treasury 10-year yields declined Friday for the first time in a week as a “Fed-friendly” survey from the University of Michigan showed a mix of high consumer confidence and lower inflation expectations.
Traders will also be monitoring developments in the US presidential race this week, with Ron DeSantis dropping out to endorse Republican frontrunner Donald Trump ahead of the closely watched New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.
Trump’s 2016 Win Shook Markets. Traders Won’t Get Fooled Again.
Stocks
Hang Seng futures rose 1.1%
S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%
Nikkei 225 futures advanced 0.8%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% on Friday
The euro was little changed at $1.0894
The Japanese yen was 0.1% weaker at 148.20 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2046 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $41,607.28
Ether fell 0.3% to $2,465.345
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.12%
Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.665%
Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.27%
Commodities
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,029.49 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Japan’s Market Roars Back to Life—With Old-Timers Leading the Way
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.