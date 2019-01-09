Asia Stocks Rise on Trade-Thaw Hopes; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed a rally in the U.S. to open higher amid optimism on the potential for progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China. Treasuries were steady after their recent slide and the dollar dipped.

Equities advanced in Japan, Australia and South Korea after all major U.S. indexes climbed. U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to strike a deal to boost financial markets that have been roiled by the trade war, according to people familiar. Earlier, he tweeted that talks are “going very well” as the negotiations continued with China. Crude climbed above $50 a barrel for the first time this year.

Developments in U.S.-China trade relations remain a focal point at the same time as parts of the American government are shut down with lawmakers unable to agree on a budget proposal that Trump will sign. Trump will deliver a prime-time televised address on Tuesday evening about his demand for a wall along the Mexican border, which is at the heart of the dispute. Then comes the start of the earnings season, where investors’ dialed back expectations for profit growth will be tested following last month’s tumble in global equities.

“When the dust settles, if it ever does, the fear of recession will prove to be premature,” Bob Doll, senior portfolio manager at Nuveen Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. “We will have growth, yes, slowed from the 2018 pace and we will have up earnings, yes, slowed from the 2018 pace, but acceptable for investors and that will allow equity markets to move higher.”

Elsewhere, crude oil rose above $50 a barrel on hopes about the trade talks and optimism that OPEC will shrink output.

Here are some events investors may focus on this week:

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is visiting China ahead of a potential summit with President Trump.Wednesday sees the release of minutes from the Fed’s Dec. 18-19 policy meeting. Powell will speak to the Economic Club of Washington D.C. on Thursday.Britain’s Parliament resumes a debate on the Brexit withdrawal bill, with Prime Minister Theresa May seeking to avoid defeat in a vote set for the week of Jan. 14.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index climbed 1.1 percent as of 9:17 a.m. in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.9 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.6 percent.S&P 500 futures ticked 0.3 percent higher. The S&P 500 Index rose 1 percent.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 108.71 per dollar. The offshore yuan traded at 6.8519 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent.The euro was at $1.1460, up 0.2 percent. The pound added 0.2 percent to $1.2739.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.73 percent.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose five basis points to 2.35 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7 percent to $50.12 a barrel.Gold was stable at $1,285.67 an ounce.

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Andreea Papuc

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.