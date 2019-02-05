Stocks Rise in Holiday-Hit Trading; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks gained in Japan and Australia Tuesday, with many markets in Asia closed for the Lunar New Year. The dollar and Treasury yields stabilized after gains.

Australian shares outperformed as financials rallied after the results of a yearlong inquiry into misconduct in the financial services sector published Monday were not as harsh as had been anticipated. The S&P 500 Index closed at a two-month high on lower than average volume and the Nasdaq climbed as technology shares advanced. U.S. futures were becalmed in Asian trading Tuesday.

Markets in Hong Kong and China are among those shut for the Year of the Pig celebrations, keeping volumes subdued after a busy week that included relatively dovish Federal Reserve comments and U.S.-China trade talks in Washington. Investors will continue to look for direction from a corporate earnings season that’s been mixed so far.

In Australia, an index of financial stocks on the benchmark had a the biggest advance with shares of AMP Ltd., Commonwealth Bank and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. all jumping after the Royal Commission report stopped short of demanding forced break-ups and tighter lending rules.

Elsewhere, Venezuela’s defaulted 2027 bonds fell as Spain, Germany and the U.K. led a host of European countries in recognizing National Assembly leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president on Monday. Emerging-market currencies and shares fell.

Among key events in the coming days:

Asian markets closed Tuesday: China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, PakistanEarnings season continues, with reports this week from Twitter, Hasbro, Ryanair, Disney, Philip Morris, SoftBank, BNP Paribas, ING, MetLife, Societe GeneraleTrump delivers a delayed State of the Union address TuesdayOn Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives his first public comments following the January FOMC meeting and rate decision.Central banks in Australia, India and the U.K. set rates this week

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4 percent as of 9:16 a.m. in Tokyo.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.7 percent. S&P 500 futures were flat. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.7 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.2 percent.

Currencies

The Japanese yen dipped 0.1 percent to 110.01 per dollar.Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. It gained 0.3 percent Monday. The euro was at $1.1436.The British pound traded at $1.3036.The Australian dollar fell 0.2 percent to 72.13 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.72 percent. Australia’s 10-year yield was steady at 2.23 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate rose 0.3 percent to $54.73 a barrel.Gold was stable at $1,311.72 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.