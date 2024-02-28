Asian Stocks to Echo US Drop as Bonds, Dollar Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equities look set to retreat in Asia as Treasuries and the dollar strengthened ahead of the Federal Reserve’s key inflation metric due Thursday that will help identify the path forward for interest rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equity futures for benchmarks in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong were all lower in early Asian trading after small losses for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Wednesday.

Declines for US stocks came as data showed strong consumer spending despite a small revision to US gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter of 2023. The report comes ahead of the Fed’s favored inflation gauge due Thursday and was broadly supportive of the caution voiced by Fed officials in recent weeks.

New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank has “a ways to go,” in its battle against inflation and Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic urged patience in regard to policy tweaks. Overall, recent comments from Fed officials underscore the importance of data in guiding policy moves.

Following a jump in both the consumer and the producer price indexes, Thursday’s core personal consumption expenditures gauge will likely highlight the bumpy path the central bank faces in achieving its 2% target. The PCE is seen validating recent commentary from officials showing no rush to ease monetary policy.

“The recent data is ‘noise’ and should be ignored outside of its impact for very short-term market movements,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “We are more interested in the PCE data.”

Treasuries rallied Wednesday with the 10-year yield falling four basis points and the policy-sensitive two-year down six basis points during the session. Australian yields echoed the move in early Asian trading while New Zealand yields were little changed.

Story continues

The dollar gained against most major currencies, most notably the New Zealand dollar, which fell 1.2% against the greenback on Wednesday.

Traders are currently pricing around 80 basis points of easing by year-end — almost in line with what officials in December indicated as the likeliest outcome. That would equate to three cuts in 2024 — as the Fed moves have historically been increments of 25 basis points. To put things in perspective, swaps were projecting almost 150 basis points of cuts this year at the start of February.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin surged above $60,000 for the first time in more than two years, reflecting new demand from exchange traded funds. The currency almost touched $64,000 on Thursday. The 2021 record high is just below $69,000.

In Asia, economic reports due Thursday include retail sales in Australia, fourth-quarter GDP data for India, the current account balance in Thailand, and inflation data for Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

China was again in focus after signs that regulators are taking steps to gradually shrink the size of a popular quantitative trading strategy that contributed to turmoil in the nation’s stocks this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investors will also be gauging the impact of efforts to support Hong Kong’s real estate sector. The sweeping measures follow a tumble in home prices to a seven-year low.

In commodities, oil prices fell, with West Texas Intermediate falling around 0.4% Wednesday. Gold strengthened to push the precious metal to $2,034 per ounce.

Key Events This Week:

Germany CPI, unemployment, Thursday

US consumer income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Raphael Bostic and Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

China official PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Friday

BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Mary Daly speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4% as of 7:31 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was unchanged at $1.0838

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2140 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6493

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $61,275.59

Ether rose 0.2% to $3,330.2

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.12%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,034.55 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.