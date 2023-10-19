Asian Stocks to Extend Losses on Geopolitical Risk: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to fall as volatility gripped Wall Street with traders looking for signs of a potential escalation of the Middle East conflict, while weighing Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks for clues on the policy outlook.

Shares in Australia fell while equity futures for Japan pointed to early losses. Contracts for Hong Kong suggested a flat open. After multiple twists and turns, the S&P 500 notched its third straight loss, weighed by disappointing Tesla Inc. earnings. Early Asian trading for US share futures slipped while the dollar edged higher.

Oil traded over the $90-a-barrel mark following a report US bases in Iraq and Syria were targeted in drone attacks, while an American destroyer in the Red Sea intercepted cruise missiles and drones fired toward Israel by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Gold held near a 12-week high.

Treasury 10-year yields approached 5%, while two-year rates fell after Powell said the Federal Reserve will proceed carefully with rate hikes, while citing evidence that policy isn’t “too tight.” Swaps trimmed the implied odds of another Fed rate increase to under 50%, and priced a start to cuts in July, compared with September previously.

“Jay Powell is putting to bed any chance of a Nov. 1 rate hike. As to not let markets get carried away though, he left the door open for more rate hikes,” said Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock Report. “Short rates are falling as they are likely done, but the rise in long rates is proving again that they are losing their grip on that part of the market.”

Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said he’s hopeful the US is able to avoid a recession despite rapid and steep interest-rate hikes over the past 18 months. He emphasized the need for the Fed to ensure inflation was on track to ease to its 2% goal and for inflation expectations to stay anchored.

Thursday’s economic reports were mixed. Applications for US unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level since January as the labor market kept powering ahead. Sales of previously owned US homes fell to the lowest level since 2010 as affordability worsened even further.

Traders will soon shift their attention to China’s prime rate decision later Friday after the People’s Bank of China kept the MLF interest rate steady earlier in the week. Japan’s inflation report will also be parsed for clues as to when the Bank of Japan may begin exiting its ultra-easy policy stance. The BOJ on Thursday upgraded its economic assessments for the most regions in a sign of growing confidence in the economic recovery, while ex-board member Makoto Sakurai said the central bank could scrap its negative interest rate policy by year-end.

Key events this week:

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

Hang Seng futures were little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0580

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.82 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3356 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6322

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $28,681.97

Ether fell 0.1% to $1,565.41

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.79%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $90.34 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,977.20 an ounce

