Chinese Stocks Swing to Gain; Markets Await Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks swung to a gain with a spike in volumes for an exchange-traded fund tracking state-owned shares fueling speculation of buying by state funds.

China’s CSI 300 Index climbed 0.5% after earlier dropping as much as 1.6%. Sentiment may also have been boosted after local media reported a Chinese macro hedge fund said the nation’s stock market is now offering a “once-in-20-year opportunity.”

Moves were mixed in the rest of the region as traders looked ahead to an event heavy week that features US inflation data on Tuesday, a Federal Reserve policy decision Wednesday and retail sales numbers Thursday.

Stocks rose in Japan and Australian following a rally in US equities Friday. Futures contracts for US and European shares were little changed in Asia. The dollar strengthened against most of its major peers, while Treasury 10-year yields rose three basis points to 4.25%.

China’s shares had dropped earlier after a report published Saturday showed consumer prices fell at the steepest pace in three years while producer costs dropped even further into negative territory, underscoring the challenges facing the economic recovery.

“China’s deflation situation is deepening with the triple whammy from domestic food prices, international oil price corrections and weak domestic demand,” Citigroup economists led by Xinyu Ji wrote in a note to clients. “There is no time for policy hesitation to prevent a vicious loop between deflation, confidence and activities” and there’s rising risk of an imminent reserve-requirement ratio and/or rate cuts, they wrote.

Avoiding Recession

The S&P 500 capped a sixth week of gains Friday, its longest winning run since November 2019, after solid payroll data backed speculation the world’s largest economy will be able to avoid a recession. Swap contracts now show a 40% probability the Fed will cut rates in March, down from more than 50% prior to the economic data.

Softening US inflation and employment data in the past month have convinced investors that the Fed is done raising rates and ignited bets that cuts of at least 125 basis points were in store over the next 12 months. Traders scaled back those wagers to about 110 basis points of easing after the nonfarm payrolls data.

“People saying recession need to have their heads examined,” Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research said on Friday.

This week, traders will also be keeping an eye on policy decisions at the European Central Bank and Bank of England, while jobs data in Australia and economic activity gauges in Europe are also due.

Oil extended gains from Friday when it rallied on the US jobs report and plans to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but still closed out the longest weekly losing streak since late 2018 amid signs that supply is starting to run ahead of demand.

Key events this week:

Argentina new President Javier Milei expected to call congress into extraordinary session, Monday

UK’s CBI publishes latest economic forecast, Monday

RBA Governor Michele Bullock speaks, Tuesday

Japan producer prices, Tuesday

India inflation, Tuesday

Brazil inflation, Tuesday

UK unemployment, Tuesday

US inflation, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

Australian unemployment, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

BOE rate decision, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

US retail sales, Thursday

China 1-year MLF, Friday

China retail sales, industrial production and jobless rate, Friday

Eurozone PMIs, Friday

UK manufacturing PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:14 a.m. London time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.7%

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 1.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0769

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 145.63 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1957 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.2% to $41,945.31

Ether fell 4.8% to $2,247.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.25%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.775%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.34%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $71.75 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,997.98 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

