Asian Stocks Eye Early Slump After Powell Pushback: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to follow US declines as Wall Street slumped the most since September after Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve wants to keep options open instead of rushing to cut interest rates.

Speaking after the January Fed decision, Powell said he doesn’t think it’s likely the central bank will ease policy in March. In a sign that officials are not in a hurry to lower rates, the central bank also said it “does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.”

Equity futures in Australia, Japan and mainland China all point to a decline of more than 1% at the open after the S&P 500 fell 1.6%. Losses on Wall Street were led by big tech as Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. slumped after disappointing investors betting that an artificial-intelligence bonanza would quickly fuel results. Treasuries remained higher after Powell’s comments as fresh concerns about regional lenders added to economic worries after New York Community Bancorp’s surprise loss.

“Interest rates took the elevator going up — but are going to take the stairs coming down,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate Inc. “The Federal Reserve is getting closer to the first interest rate cut, but we’re not there yet.”

Whitney Watson at Goldman Sachs Asset Management:

“With steady economic growth, it is expected that policymakers will wait for more evidence of a sustained downtrend in inflation before making any changes. For investors, now is the time to secure attractive yields on high-quality bonds to earn attractive income and position for rate relief as central bank policy rates look set to end the year lower for the first time in two years.”

Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance:

“The Fed today officially acknowledged that they would like to lower rates in the near future, but have not yet given an indication of how soon they will begin the rate cutting process. Given that the Fed is planning to be higher for longer – but it’s not a matter of if, but when, they will be cutting rates – we believe the path of the stock market is higher. Ultimately, a recession or collapse in corporate earnings could derail the market, but in the absence of that, the path of least resistance is higher.”

Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley:

“Although the Fed softened some of its hawkish language, they also suggested it wasn’t yet clear that inflation was entirely under control. As usual, they said they’d let the economic data dictate their course. For a while, the debate has been whether the market is too optimistic about a March rate cut. Inflation has been a little stickier than expected lately, and the labor market has mostly continued to surprise to the upside.”

The dollar climbed 0.2% amid short covering after Powell’s comments. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell 12 basis points to 3.91%. Australian and New Zealand bond yields followed the moves.

Treasuries were also supported by data Wednesday that showed a broad gauge of US labor costs cooled by more than forecast in a fresh sign of easing inflation pressures that give Fed officials room to cut interest rates this year. A separate report from the ADP Research Institute showed companies added a smaller-than-expected 107,000 jobs in January, and worker pay growth slowed.

The market has been too quick to dismiss the threat posed by inflation after a “miraculous” decline toward central bank targets, said Greg Peters at PGIM Fixed Income. He’s worried that the hardest part of the fight against inflation is still ahead, implying plenty more market volatility and a potential wake-up call for bondholders betting on deep interest-rate cuts this year.

January Barometer

Despite Wednesday’s losses, the S&P 500, and a gauge of global stocks, capped its third straight monthly advance.

As goes January, so goes the year. That’s the theory of a phenomenon known as the “January Barometer” — Wall Street folklore positing that if stocks rise in January, they’ll be poised to finish the year higher, and vice versa. Since 1938, the January Barometer has been right about 74% of the time, with the next 11 months higher 67% of the time, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.

In commodities, oil fell 2.5% but capped its first monthly gain since September amid tensions in the Middle East while gold edged higher. |

Key events this week:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Thursday

US productivity, construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Amazon, Meta, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas earnings, Thursday

Bank of England interest rate decision, Thursday

US employment report, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% as of 7:27 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0819

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.93 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1869 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6567

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $42,574.12

Ether rose 0.1% to $2,279.96

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 12 basis points to 3.91%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 0.730%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.94%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,039.52 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

