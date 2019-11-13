Stocks Edge Lower as Trade Uncertainty Persists: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks began Wednesday in cautious fashion as investors continued to weigh the likelihood of a partial U.S.-China trade deal. The dollar retained an overnight advance.

Japanese shares slipped along with those in South Korea, while early gains for Australian shares fizzled. S&P 500 futures dipped after the U.S. equities gauge closed just shy of its all-time high. President Donald Trump didn’t add much insight on U.S.-China trade talks Tuesday: he said a deal could happen soon, but warned of tariff hikes without an agreement. Ten-year Treasury yields dipped to 1.92%.

With major central banks thought to be on hold and the earnings season winding down, investor focus has turned firmly to trade and the timing of a phase-one deal between the world’s two largest economies. Also in focus will be prospects for Federal Reserve policy, with Chairman Jerome Powell addressing Congress on Wednesday.

“Certainly sentiment has gotten more positive around the potential” for an interim U.S.-China deal, Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco Ltd., told Bloomberg TV. “That, combined with greater Fed accommodation, has caused a steepening of the yield curve and has caused these better expectations around growth.”

Elsewhere, gold edged higher and nickel headed for its longest run of losses in almost a year. Crude oil retreated.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is slowing. Reports are due this week from companies including Tencent, Japan Post Bank, Walmart, Cisco and Mitsubishi UFJ.A New Zealand rate decision is due Wednesday, with market pricing tilting in favor of a cut.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell addresses the Joint Economic Committee of Congress in Washington Wednesday.Thursday brings China retail sales and industrial production data.U.S. retail sales on Friday are forecast to rebound in October after unexpectedly falling the prior month.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2% as of 9:16 a.m. in Tokyo.South Korea’s Kospi index declined 0.5%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.2%.Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2%. The underlying gauge rose 0.2% Tuesday.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 108.96 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 7.0225 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro bought $1.1012.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slipped one basis point to 1.92%.Australia’s 10-year yield stayed at 1.28%.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.2% to $1,458.51 an ounce.West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $56.63 a barrel.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.