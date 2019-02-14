Asian Stocks Drift on Trade Talks Wait-and-See: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks saw mixed trading Thursday as investors awaited the outcome of high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China, and data on the Chinese economy. The dollar held overnight gains, while Treasuries consolidated.

Shares posted modest gains in Australia, fluctuated in Japan and slipped in Korea. Futures in Hong Kong pointed lower. Mainland Chinese equities will be closely watched after the Shanghai Composite Index extended its rally from January lows to 10 percent. The dollar steadied, while 10-year Treasury yields hovered around 2.70 percent following a report that showed U.S. .inflation remained contained. There was little reaction to data showing that Japan’s economy rebounded somewhat in the fourth quarter, with the yen little changed.

President Donald Trump has said he’s open to extending a March 1 deadline to raise tariffs on Chinese products if the two sides are near an agreement, helping to buoy investor appetite for stocks this week. He told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that talks to resolve the U.S. trade war with China are making good progress. U.S. inflation numbers bolstered the Federal Reserve’s decision to be patient on raising interest rates and with many major central banks talking cautiously about global growth, investor attention is firmly focused on the outlook for global trade.

Elsewhere, oil continued its rebound from a two-week low, after Saudi Arabia pledged to deepen output cuts, and held most of those gains even after U.S. crude stockpiles came in larger than anticipated. The S&P 500 Index came off its highs Wednesday after Senator Marco Rubio announced a bill to tax buybacks on equal footing with dividends.

Here are some key events coming up:

Steven Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer are in Beijing for high-level talks, and will meet China President Xi Jinping on Friday, the South China Morning Post reported.China’s exports probably fell again in January from a year earlier, but at a slower pace than in December.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3 percent as of 9:11 a.m. in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5 percent. Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2 percent.S&P 500 futures nudged 0.1 percent higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 110.99 per dollar. The offshore yuan traded at 6.7850 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up 0.1 percent. The euro traded at $1.1261.The British pound was at $1.2850.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.70 percent.Australia’s 10-year bond yield held at 2.15 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.3 percent to $54.04 a barrel.Gold stabilized around $1,307.05 an ounce.

