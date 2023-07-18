Asian Stocks Face Mixed Open as China Woes Persist: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equity markets in Asia are poised for a mixed open as China’s growth concerns continued to weigh on markets even as stocks extended their rally in the US.

Futures for benchmarks in Australia and Japan rose, while contracts for stocks in Hong Kong declined. The worst day in almost a month for US-listed shares of Chinese companies also reflected souring sentiment.

Markets in the US closed near session highs on Tuesday, as results from Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley bolstered bank shares and a rally in equities linked to artificial intelligence resumed. Both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose for a second day, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, up more than 1% in a seventh-day of gains, the longest winning streak in more than two years.

Treasuries ended the day mixed, with the yield on the policy-sensitive two-year note rising and the 10-year benchmark’s rate falling. In the swaps market, traders fully priced in a quarter-point hike at next week’s Federal Reserve meeting. The greenback gained against most of its major counterparts, with the yen, British pound and New Zealand dollar among the worst performers. Currencies were little changed in early Asia trading.

Data on Tuesday showed US industrial production and retail sales missed estimates, though an underlying measure of household spending pointed to a more resilient consumer.

Signs of slowing inflation and an improving economic picture have led traders to dial back wagers on how high the US overnight benchmark rate will go. However, quarterly forecasts from policy makers have shown a median expectation of two more quarter-point increases this year to bring inflation in line with the Fed’s target.

“The current picture on the consumer is a bit blurry,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. “It seems that excess savings buoyed retail activity in recent months but consumers are quickly depleting those excess reserves and starting to use credit to support spending habits.”

On the earnings front, Bank of America delivered a surprise gain from its core Wall Street businesses and Morgan Stanley executives pointed to an improved outlook. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is scheduled to report Wednesday.

In tech, Microsoft Corp. jumped as much as 6.1% after providing details on pricing for some artificial-intelligence services. set an expensive price tag on new AI products, buoying the sector. Netflix Inc. and Tesla Inc. are slated to report results Wednesday.

In contrast to the risk-on tone, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index of US-traded Chinese shares fell more than 3%. Among the latest reports, signs of financial stress at developers are hitting China’s dollar-bond market, and economists said China’s plan to boost consumption was still light on steps to meaningfully bolster recovery.

Elsewhere, oil rose amid signs hat Russia is making good on its pledge to curb supplies. Gold gained and Bitcoin fell.

Key events this week:

Eurozone, UK CPI, Wednesday

US housing starts, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets as of 6:37 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.5%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.1229

The yen was little changed at 138.85 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1932 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $29,780.85

Ether was little changed at $1,894.78

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.79%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,978.72 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

