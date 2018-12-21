Asia Stocks Drop After U.S. Slide; Yen Holds Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stock markets were mostly lower Friday morning and Japanese equities fell deeper into a bear market, with regional shares on course to round out the worst week since October. U.S. futures slipped after shares fell overnight. The dollar sank with Treasuries.

Equities fell in Japan and South Korea and Australian shares reversed earlier gains. Futures in China and Hong Kong pointed to a muted start. The Nasdaq Composite on Thursday extended its loss from a recent peak to almost 20 percent as the rising threat of a government shutdown in the U.S. added to a litany of concerns weighing on equities. Shares turned sharply lower after President Donald Trump hardened his demands in the showdown with Congress over funding the government. Oil headed for a 10 percent slide this week.

Markets were roiled this week as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down concerns with volatility and pledged to keep shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet. Pacific Investment Management Co. is among firms advising a cautious asset allocation, with prospects for global growth uncertain in 2019 amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade spat.

Read here about Powell’s predicament with volatile markets.

Crude added to anxiety on financial markets, with the American benchmark sinking below $47 a barrel. And a renewed U.S. push against alleged intellectual property theft by Chinese nationals is contributing to uncertainty over the direction of the simmering trade conflict. Meantime, the Trump administration is seeing more personnel changes as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned, citing differences over policy with President Donald Trump.

Next up, investors will get the latest U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday, along with a gauge of inflation.

Elsewhere, European equities recovered some losses but closed broadly lower. The pound earlier trimmed a gain after Britain’s central bank said it now sees inflation slowing to below the 2 percent target as soon as January. The greenback slid against almost every major counterpart, helping the yen at one point Thursday score its biggest gain of the year.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.9 percent at the open in Tokyo. Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were little changed overnight. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were flat. Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.6 percent on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6 percent, taking its slide from the August record high to 19.5 percent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 1.5 percent to the lowest in more than two years.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 111.25 per dollar after surging 1.1 percent. The offshore yuan held at 6.8942 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.7 percent Thursday to the lowest in six weeks.The euro traded at $1.1457.The pound advanced 0.1 percent to $1.2669.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.80 percent.Australia’s 10-year government bond yield rose three basis points to 2.37 percent Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude added 1.5 percent Friday to $46.56 a barrel.Gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,262.05 an ounce.

