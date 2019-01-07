Asian Stocks to Gain on Trade; Dollar Extends Drop: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to gain for a second day, tracking a rise in the U.S., where equities rallied on optimism fresh talks on trade will be productive. The dollar fell to its lowest level since October and Treasury yields ticked higher.

Futures advanced in Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea. Australia’s market was little changed at the open. U.S. futures were steady after stocks climbed Monday as small-caps and technology shares paced advances, though the S&P 500 Index pared a gain of as much as 1.4 percent. The dollar fell for a third day against major peers Monday and 10-year Treasury yields rose as traders assessed seemingly dovish remarks from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Friday.

Investors remain in a quandary after the wild end to 2018, in which the S&P 500 lost more than 9 percent in a month. Powell’s comments on Friday and China’s moves to shore up its economy have lifted sentiment somewhat, but risks remain. The outcome of trade negotiations still hangs in the balance and the Fed policy outlook continues to be debated. Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers are still unable to reach agreement on a budget, leaving parts of the federal government shut down for a third week.

In Monday’s session on Wall Street, Amazon.com Inc. jumped 3.4 percent, pushing its market cap to $797 billion and surpassing Microsoft Corp. as the world’s largest public company.

Elsewhere, emerging-market shares jumped. Oil added to gains for a seventh consecutive session to the highest in three weeks, and gold held gains after China reported increased holdings.

Here are some events investors may focus on this week:

A U.S. delegation is in Beijing for trade talks with Chinese officials, the first face-to-face encounter since Trump and Xi agreed to a temporary truce on Dec. 1.North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is visiting China ahead of a potential summit with President Donald Trump.Wednesday sees the release of minutes from the Fed’s Dec. 18-19 policy meeting. Powell will speak to the Economic Club of Washington D.C. on Thursday.Britain’s Parliament resumes a debate on the Brexit withdrawal bill, with Prime Minister Theresa May seeking to avoid defeat in a vote set for the week of Jan. 14.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 0.7 percent in Singapore.FTSE China A50 futures gained 0.2 percent.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures added 0.1 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.1 percent. S&P 500 futures were little changed. The S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1.3 percent.

Currencies

The yen edged 0.1 percent higher to 108.65 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 6.8477 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.4 percent to the lowest since October Monday.The euro traded at $1.1478.The pound was at $1.2783, around the strongest in a month.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points around 2.69 percent.Australia’s 10-year bond yield added five basis points to 2.32 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.5 percent to $48.78 a barrel.Gold was steady at $1,289.39 an ounce.

