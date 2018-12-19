Asian Stocks Mixed After Choppy U.S. Session: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks traded mixed Wednesday following a volatile U.S. session that saw stocks end the day flat and crude oil slump more than 7 percent. Treasuries extended gains and the yen climbed.

Stocks in Japan recovered early losses and those in Hong Kong edged up, while Australian shares underperformed. Futures on the S&P 500 Index nudged higher after U.S. equities closed flat, with investors bracing for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision against the backdrop of recent turmoil in global markets that’s put equities on course for the worst year since 2008. Earnings after hours from FedEx stoked doubts about the strength of global trade, with the shares dropping 6 percent after a lower profit forecast -- just three months after raising it.

The benchmark U.S. oil grade dropped more than 8 percent at one point, tumbling past $46 a barrel as traders fretted about the outlook for growth. The dollar fell against most G-10 peers.

While an interest-rate increase from the Fed on Wednesday is widely expected, it’s rare for the central bank to do so during such market turmoil, offering a ray of hope to some investors hoping they opt to pause. President Donald Trump continued with his criticism of policy makers, warning them to avoid “yet another mistake” just hours before the two-day meeting began.

“We’re still in a very treacherous trading environment here, and I don’t think we’ve seen any signs yet that we’re getting out of that,” said Matt Forester, the chief investment officer at BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Advisors. “We have to continually be careful.”

Beyond the Fed looms more trouble for markets: on Friday night, spending authority expires for a swathe of the U.S. government unless Trump and Congress reach a deal. Trade tensions remain in focus as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S. and China are planning to hold meetings in January to negotiate a broader truce but are unlikely to have any face-to-face contact before then.

Coming Up

The Fed wraps up its final policy meeting of 2018. The rate decision will be followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is due Thursday, followed by a briefing from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. A Bank of England decision is also Thursday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1 percent as of 10:31 a.m. Tokyo time.Japan’s Topix index fell 0.1 percent.The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.5 percent.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2 percent.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added less than 0.1 percent.S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 percent. The S&P 500 Index was little changed at the close of trading in New York.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1 percent to 112.42 per dollar. The offshore yuan added 0.1 percent to 6.8881 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent.The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1381.The pound was at $1.2664, up 0.2 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis points to 2.81 percent.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 2.39 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 percent to $46.37 a barrel, after falling more than 7 percent.Gold was little changed at $1,249.11 an ounce.

