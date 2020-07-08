Asian Stocks Look Set for Gains; Dollar Slides: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for modest gains after U.S. tech shares climbed to new highs and investors looked past tensions between Washington and Beijing. The dollar fell.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index ticked higher after the gauge climbed to a one-month high on Wednesday, when advances in high-flying megacaps like Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sent the Nasdaq Composite to a record. Gold topped $1,800 an ounce, while Treasury yields inched higher. The offshore yuan rose above 7 per dollar.

Investors are betting technology companies will fare best as economies seek to re-open amid a still spreading coronavirus. Pandemic-sensitive sectors like airlines remain under pressure and sentiment remains cautious ahead of the upcoming earnings season.

In Asia, traders will be keeping tabs on the rally in Chinese shares to see if the Shanghai Composite’s seven-day surge can continue Thursday.

On the virus front, the number of U.S. infections topped 3 million, more than a quarter of the global total. Arizona and Florida continued to report increases, albeit at levels below their seven-day averages.

“We’re sitting here kind of saying, ‘Well what comes next?’ And it’s not really clear,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist for the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “There’s a lot of question marks about how will this play out in the second half.”

Oil traded at a four-month high despite U.S. crude inventories holding near a record and gasoline demand still at the weakest seasonal level in more than 20 years.

Here are some key events coming up:

All eyes will be on the U.S. weekly jobless claims report on Thursday.Singapore holds its general election on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index added 0.1% as of 7:08 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge rose 0.8% on Wednesday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5%.Hang Seng futures earlier gained 0.8%.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.27 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.5%.The euro bought $1.1330.The offshore yuan was at 6.9989 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.65%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was steady at $40.91 a barrel.Gold was at $1,810.70 an ounce, up 0.1%.

