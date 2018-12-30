Asian Stocks May Get Relief After Trump, Xi Talk: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks may get some relief Monday from the recent wild swings after U.S. President Donald Trump reported “big progress” in trade talks with his Chinese counterpart.

Trading will be thin with major markets in Japan and China closed, and shortened sessions elsewhere on the last day of 2018. Futures in Australia and Hong Kong advanced as Trump said in a tweet that negotiations were “moving along very well” toward a comprehensive deal, while Chinese state media said Xi Jinping believed both sides wanted “stable progress.”

U.S. stocks halted a two-day rally Friday as thin trading added to already-volatile markets, though the S&P 500 Index held onto its first weekly gain in a month. Treasuries, which rose on Friday, won’t be trading because of the holiday in Japan.

Global stocks are set for the worst year since 2008 and oil is mired in its steepest quarterly slump since 2014. Plenty of event risks loom in the coming year, from the U.K. vote on the Brexit deal to U.S.-China trade talks to the continuing showdown between President Trump and Congress over the budget. The American political landscape is also unsettling investors following departures of senior officials and surfacing tensions at the White House over the Federal Reserve.

Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

China releases its official PMIs on Monday, the last day of 2018.The U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI is due Friday, Jan. 4.Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his New Year’s address Monday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.4 percent.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures climbed 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 percent Friday.

Currencies

The yen dipped 0.1 percent to 110.36 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.8828 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2 percent Friday.The euro traded at $1.1442.The British pound was at $1.2707.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped five basis points to 2.72 percent Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.6 percent to $45.33 a barrel Friday.Gold was little changed at $1,278.27 an ounce.

